Contra Costa County health officials recently loosened COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other activities and released a date-specific plan for the potential reopening of other businesses.
But the county’s latest COVID-19 disease metrics indicate the virus could be gaining traction again.
Restaurant, leisure activity restrictions reduced
County restaurants may now offer outdoor dining options and a series of other activities — such as religious services and outdoor swimming pool use — may resume, provided coronavirus-controlling measures are implemented, according to the county’s latest health order.
“COVID-19 is still circulating in our community, and we need to take precautions to prevent outbreaks,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County public health officer.
The edict, handed down on June 5, also approves the reopening of dog parks, outdoor picnic and barbecue spaces and overnight camping for people belonging to the same household. Outdoor religious services of up to 100 people and indoor services of up to 12 people are also permitted.
Many East County restaurants already prepared for outdoor dining began serving patrons the night of the loosened order, while those not yet set up are scrambling to implement outdoor options.
Brentwood and Oakley officials both confirmed they have rolled out regulations to accommodate restaurants.
Randy Tei, owner of Smiths Landing Seafood Grill in Antioch and Zephyr Grill & Bar in Brentwood, launched outdoor dining options at the Antioch restaurant the night of the order and is currently pursuing options to do the same at his Brentwood establishment.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed for that,” said Tei about the Brentwood option, noting that he’s applied for temporary outdoor dining with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Tim Augustine, owner of Oakley’s Black Bear Diner, was set to begin offering outdoor dining on June 11, after working out the specifics with city officials.
“We’ll at least get some movement,” said Augustine. “We are certainly looking forward to being able to open for in-restaurant dining.”
County regulations specify key disease-controlling safeguards that must be in place, such as that no more than six patrons can be seated at a table and all must be from the same household. In addition, all tables must be set up to allow members of separate households to be 6 feet apart.
Other newly allowed activities, such as outdoor public pool use, have their own set of operating rules to follow, which include that shared swimming areas must be limited to no more than one swimmer per 300 square feet of shared pool space.
It’s recommended that places of worship collect and store the names and contact information for attendees at each service for two weeks.
To read the county’s full new order, visit cchealth.org/coronavirus.
Potential future reopening dates set
The county has also unveiled a potential timeline for reopening other sought-after businesses and services, but it warns that plans could be altered by the course of the pandemic.
The timeline marks June 17 for reopening hair salons and barbershops, and July 1 for the resumption of indoor dining, bars, gyms, indoor religious services and limited indoor leisure, such as arcades and bowling alleys.
Contra Costa Health Services spokesman Will Harper said the flow of select disease metrics will dictate whether the proposed reopening dates hold true. Problems could arise if the county sees continuing increases in cases and hospitalizations, or if more than 5% of people tested are positive for COVID-19, he said.
It’s expected that reopened businesses will need to follow industry-specific reopening guidance, many of which are already determined by the state.
Businesses can prepare by looking at the industry guidance posted at covid19.ca.gov.
For more information on when select business types or activities may resume, visit https://bit.ly/2MNQ8s4.
Current county COVID trends
The spread of COVID-19 in the county appears to be picking up steam.
Data released by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) reveal 65 newly confirmed cases on June 8, the most new cases reported in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This continues an upward trend in the number of new infections that started at the end of last month.
For the week ending on June 6, 222 COVID-19 cases were added in the county. It was the most ever in a single week and a startling 76% increase over the previous week.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise.
After peaking at 44 hospitalized patients in mid-April, that indicator fell steadily until it bottomed out at 9 patients on May 20. Since then, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infections has been rebounding: 14 patients at the end of the month, and 23 reported as of June 8, a 65% increase since May 31.
“The numbers are concerning,” Harper said. “We’ve been reopening slowly and carefully. Each time we reopen a little more, we have always said we would watch and see how the changes impact the spread of COVID-19 in the county. And that’s what we’re doing now: following the new data closely to guide our next steps.”
One of the more disturbing trends to develop over the last 10 days is a steady increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests resulting in a positive result. CCHS reports a rolling seven-day average of the percent of positive tests.
The World Health Organization recommends the percentage of tests with positive results should be less than 5%. On May 1, CCHS reported that 3.9% of area tests were positive. That number fell steadily throughout the month, until it hit a steady state of about 2.5%. On May 30, that number started to climb and has increased every day since. As of June 8, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests in the county were positive.
The death toll in the county related to COVID-19 stands at 43 as of June 8. Since May 30, the number of deaths increased by 19%.
In East County, the number of infections remains relatively stable. Antioch reports 147 cases; Brentwood, 68; Oakley, 53; Discovery Bay, 12; and Bethel Island, 1. Since the end of May, the case count in East County has grown by 12.8%, driven almost entirely by an increase of 27 cases in Antioch. Cases in Brentwood and Bethel Island have remained flat, while Oakley has grown by two cases and Discovery Bay by three cases.
