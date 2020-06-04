Contra Costa County Administrator David J. Twa has signed the Order Rescinding a Countywide Curfew within Contra Costa County, effective as of 1:00 PM today, June 4, 2020.
The order states that “As Contra Costa County’s Administrator of Emergency Services, I have reviewed, on a daily basis, the conditions that necessitated the June 2, 2020, Countywide curfew. At this point, it appears that the public order and safety has generally been restored in Contra Costa County and it is therefore appropriate to lift the emergency Countywide curfew.”
The order further states that “This action does not affect any city curfews that remain in effect. Cities will make their own determination as to whether curfews continue to be needed within their commercial districts or other areas within those cities.”
"We all continue to want peaceful protests and encourage everyone to stay safe,” said Twa.
Read the Order Rescinding the Countywide Curfew.
