Historic count underway supported by unprecedented state and Contra Costa County campaign aimed at reaching the hardest-to-count residents
By now all Contra Costa County residents should have received invitations to participate in the 2020 Census from the U.S. Census Bureau. Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census determines how billions of dollars of federal funding are distributed to each state every year for education resources, affordable housing programs, nutrition and health care services. Participating in the Census can help ensure Californians’ voices are heard in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.
Although the state is ordered to shelter-in-place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been easier to respond to the Census from the comfort and safety of your own home. Every Contra Costa resident can now respond to the Census at https://2020census.gov and by phone. Contra Costa County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, led by Chair, Supervisor Diane Burgis, BOS District III and Vice-Chair, Supervisor Candace Andersen, BOS District II is one of hundreds of regional and statewide partners that are part of California’s unprecedented Census outreach and media campaign is led by the California Complete Count — Census 2020 Office. The state’s and county’s comprehensive outreach and multimedia campaign encourage all Californians to participate in the Census as soon as possible and provides them with culturally sensitive and in-language support.
“The stakes are incredibly high — billions of dollars in federal funding for our county and representation in our government,” board chair Candace Andersen said. “From day one, our focus and the key to ensuring a complete count has been to reach the hard-to-count populations in Contra Costa County. Everyone counts.”
Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis said the county has been preparing since 2018, building a coalition of partners and messengers.
“As soon as you receive your invitation, either in the mail or hand delivered by Census enumerators in areas of our county who receive mail at P.O. boxes, please complete the survey,” Burgis said. “Your response will have an impact on Contra Costa County’s future for the next 10 years. We don’t get a do-over, so make sure that you and everyone you know is counted.”
The invitation includes information on how to fill out the Census form and will include a unique Census ID linked to a physical address. You are encouraged to use your Census ID to fill out the form, but it isn’t necessary to be counted. Every Californian can now respond to the Census online at https://my2020census.gov and by phone by calling the numbers available below.
The invitations sent out on March 12 are the first notices Californians will receive by mail from the U.S. Census Bureau to encourage participation in the Census. Reminder letters will be sent from March 16 through April 3. Two additional reminders will be sent before May, when Census enumerators will begin going door-to-door visiting homes that have not responded.
Toll free numbers:
English 844-330-2020
Spanish 844-468-2020
Chinese (Mandarin) 844-391-2020
Chinese (Cantonese) 844-398-2020
Vietnamese 844-461-2020
Korean 844-392-2020
Russian 844-417-2020
Arabic 844-416-2020
Tagalog 844-478-2020
Polish 844-479-2020
French 844-494-2020
Haitian Creole 844-477-2020
Portuguese 844-474-2020
Japanese 844-460-2020
English (Puerto Rico residents) 844-418-2020
Spanish (Puerto Rico residents) 844-426-2020
Telephone Display Device (TDD) 844-467-2020
All lines have offered live customer service since March 12. Support on all language lines will end on July 31, 2020.
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.cococensus.org.
