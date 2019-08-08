Contra Costa County Census 2020 Complete Count Steering Committee is looking for a census coordinator to support efforts in maximizing participation in hard-to-count communities.
• Are you looking to make a difference in your community?
• Are you used to working in a fast-paced environment, on campaigns and as part of a team?
• Do you thrive in a detail-oriented, organized, process-based setting?
• Are you fluent in a foreign language of an immigrant community in Contra Costa County?
• Do you have deep relationships with hard-to-count communities?
If so, this may be the role for you. The full listing is available at www.bit.ly/censuscoordinator. This job is open until filled.
For more information, contact Teresa Gerringer at Teresa.gerringer@bos.cccounty.us.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.