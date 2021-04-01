The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants interested in serving on its 20-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC). The JJCC currently has vacancies for two At-Large Youth and one At-Large Community-Member Representatives.
The JJCC is a multiagency advisory body that informs the development and implementation of a countywide juvenile justice plan composed of several critical parts, including, but not limited to: an assessment of existing law enforcement, probation, education, mental health, health, social services, drug and alcohol and youth services resources which specifically target both at-promise as well as system-involved youth, and their families. The JJCC will also coordinate on a countywide basis the work of those governmental and non-governmental organizations engaged in activities designed to reduce the incidence of juvenile crime and delinquency in the greater community, develop information and intelligence-sharing systems to ensure that county actions are fully coordinated, and provide data and appropriate outcome measures.
The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council is composed of the following 20 members:
Ten Ex‐Officio Members:
- Chief Probation Officer, as Chair
- District Attorney’s Office representative
- Public Defender’s Office representative
- Sheriff’s Office representative
- Board of Supervisors’ representative
- Employment and Human Services Department representative
- Behavioral Health Services representative
- Alcohol and Other Drugs Division representative
- Public Health representative
- Juvenile Justice Commission Chair
Ten Additional Members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, as follows:
- City Police Department representative
- County Office of Education or a School District representative
- Four At-Large members, residing or working within Contra Costa County
- Two Community-Based Organization representatives
- Two At-Large youth, 14 to 25 years old and residing or working within Contra Costa County
Appointments to the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council will be for a term of two years ending June 30, 2023. The JJCC meets monthly October through April and bi-monthly the remainder of the year. Members have the option to serve on three, two subcommittees that each currently meets monthly. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on May 10. All timely applicants will be invited to the public interview process conducted by the Board of Supervisors’ Public Protection Committee: Supervisors Candace Andersen, District II, and Federal Glover, District V. This committee will then recommend a selection of applicants for the Board of Supervisors to appoint to the Racial Justice Oversight Body.
Below is a complete timeline of this recruitment process to fill the three vacant JJCC seats:
- May 10: Final Day of the Application Period, due by 5 p.m.
- May 24: Public Protection Committee Meeting: Interviews
- June 8: Board of Supervisors Appointments
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Completed applications should be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us. Applications can also be mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553.
