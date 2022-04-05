The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual who is interested in serving on the county’s planning commission.
The commission is responsible for hearing and deciding applications for proposed projects that generate more than 100 peak hour trips, and all appeals from decisions of the zoning administrator.
The commission also may initiate preparation of general plans, specific plans, regulations, programs, and legislation to implement the land use planning power of the county; is generally responsible for advising the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors of matters relating to planning; is the designated advisory agency for the purpose of passing on subdivisions; and hears and makes recommendations regarding proposed development agreements.
Meetings of the planning commission are generally held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7:00 p.m. in Martinez. Members of the planning commission receive $50 per meeting up to a monthly maximum of $300, plus mileage expense. The appointment will be for a full four-year term beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2026.
Application forms can be obtained from the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors by calling 925-655-2000 or by visiting the county webpage at http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the clerk of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, county administration building, 1025 Escobar St., in Martinez no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews in Martinez on Monday, May 9.
For more information about the county planning commission, contact Hiliana Li of the Contra Costa County Department of Conservation and Development at 925-655-2860 or hiliana.li@dcd.cccounty.us.
