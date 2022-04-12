The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors are seeking residents to serve on various commissions.
Airport Land Use Commission
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Commission’s role and responsibilities are to formulate land-use policies that restrict the development of lands to ensure compatibility with planned operations of public-use airports, review the general plans of local agencies for consistency with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan, and review proposed modifications to the Airport Master Plans for consistency with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan.
Commission members are expected to attend at least one meeting a month. Regular meetings of the ALUC are held on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Members serve without compensation. During the term of office, each member shall reside or work in Contra Costa County.
Alcohol and Other Drugs Advisory Board
1 Seat
Closing date:Open until filled
The Alcohol and Other Drugs Advisory Board provides input and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors and the Health Services Department concerning family and community needs regarding prevention and treatment of alcohol and drug-related problems.
The board’s mission is to assess family and community needs regarding the treatment and prevention of alcohol and drug abuse problems. The board reports its findings and recommendations to the Contra Costa Health Services Department, the Board of Supervisors, and the communities they serve
The Alcohol and Other Drugs Advisory Board works in collaboration with the Alcohol and Other Drugs Services of Contra Costa Health Services. The board provides input and recommendations as they pertain to alcohol and other drugs prevention, intervention, and treatment services.
Assessment Appeals Board
1 Alternate seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Assessment Appeals Board conducts impartial hearings on property assessment disputes between taxpayers and the county assessor. Based on the evidence presented at these hearings, the appeals board determines the value of the disputed property or determines other matters of property tax assessment within the board’s jurisdiction.
Qualifications:
Applicants should possess five or more years of professional experience in California as one of the following: licensed real estate broker, attorney, certified public accountant (CPA) or public accountant, property appraiser accredited by a nationally-recognized professional organization, property appraiser certified by the Office of Real Estate Appraisers, or property appraiser certified by the State Board of Equalization.
Aviation Advisory Committee (AAC).
1 seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The AAC serves as an advisory group to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor on aviation matters related to county airports.
Brentwood-Byron-Knightsen Union Cemetery District
2 Seats
Closing date: Open until filled
The Board of Trustees operates the Cemetery District according to California law (Health and Safety Code). The board of trustees establishes and implements policies for the district.
Byron Municipal Advisory Council
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Byron Municipal Advisory Council advises the Board of Supervisors on issues and concerns related to the unincorporated area of Byron.
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
3 Alternate Member seats
Closing date: Open until filled
The CAB is composed of 12 voting members and 3 alternate members with expertise in workforce development, behavioral health issues, post-release re-entry services, services for re-entering women, criminal and drug court, crime survivors, domestic violence prevention, adult education within a correctional setting, and law and policy related to issues of the formerly incarcerated.
All CAB members either live or work in Contra Costa County. Residents touched by the justice system in some way, criminal justice reform advocates, people who have worked with people involved with the justice department, and anyone interested in public safety issues are encouraged to apply.
Council on Homelessness
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Contra Costa Council on Homelessness, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, provides advice on the operations of homeless services, program operations, and program development efforts in Contra Costa County.
Further, the Council on Homelessness establishes the local process for applying, reviewing, and prioritizing project applications for funding in HUD Homeless Assistance Grant Competitions, including the Continuum of Care Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program.
The Contra Costa Council on Homelessness provides a forum for the Continuum of Care to communicate about the implementation of strategies to prevent and end homelessness. The purpose of the forum is to educate the community on homeless issues and advocate for federal, state, county, and city policy issues that affect people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
County Service Area, P-6 Citizen Advisory Committee (Discovery Bay)
3 seats
Closing date: Open until filled
Requirements: must reside within the Discovery Bay P-6 boundaries
The County Service Area P6 Citizens Advisory Committee advises the Board of Supervisors on the needs of the Discovery Bay community for extended police protection services, which shall include, but not be limited to, enforcement of the State Vehicle Code where authorized by law, crime prevention, and litter control.
Countywide Bicycle Advisory Committee
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Countywide Bicycle Advisory Committee provides input to the county and the cities of the county on bicycle projects for Transportation Development Act funds to construct bicycle/pedestrian projects and also provides advice to cities and the County on bicycle planning matters.
Economic Opportunity Council
4 Seats
Closing date:Open until filled
Fish & Wildlife Committee
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
Advises the Board of Supervisors on fish and wildlife issues in Contra Costa County, including the use of funds from the Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund pursuant to Fish and Game Code Section 13103. The Fish & Wildlife Commission includes 10 seats. Each of the five Supervisors nominates one member, and the Internal Operations Committee nominates 4 At-Large appointees and 1 alternate. The alternate can sit and vote for any at-large seat on the committee.
Hazardous Materials Commission
1 Seat
Closing date: Applications must be received by May 31, 2022
The Commission is a voluntary body appointed by the Board of Supervisors and makes policy recommendations to the Board and county staff on issues concerning hazardous materials and hazardous waste.
The commission’s 14 members and alternates serve four-year terms and include representatives of industry, labor, civic groups, environmental organizations, environmental engineers, the general public, and the Mayors Conference.
Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee
1 seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Contra Costa County Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee is looking to fill an existing vacancy. The purpose of the Contra Costa County Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee is to advise the Board of Supervisors on matters relating to the identification and preservation of historical resources within the County, including identifying eligible sites and places to be listed in the County's Historic Resources Inventory. The committee meets 4 times per year.
In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority Advisory Committee.
4 seats
Closing date: Open until filled
Individuals who reside or work in Contra Costa County can request an application for these volunteer vacancies.
Library Commission
1 seat, 1 alternate seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors and the county librarian; provides a forum for the community to offer input concerning Library operations, and recommends proposals to the Board of Supervisors and the county librarian, which may improve the library.
Mental Health Commission
1 consumer seat, 1 at-large seat
Closing date: Open until filled
To review and assess the community’s mental health needs, services, facilities, and special problems to advise the Board of Supervisors concerning local mental health services and programs.
Planning Commission
Closing date: Open until filled
The Commission is responsible for hearing and deciding applications for proposed projects that generate more than 100 peak hour trips, and all appeals from decisions of the zoning administrator. The Commission also may initiate the preparation of general plans, specific plans, regulations, programs, and legislation to implement the land use planning power of the county; is generally responsible for advising the Board of Supervisors of matters relating to planning; is the designated advisory agency for the purpose of passing on subdivisions; and hears and makes recommendations regarding proposed development agreements.
Meetings of the Planning Commission are generally held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in Martinez. Members of the Planning Commission receive $50 per meeting up to a monthly maximum of $300, plus mileage expenses. The appointment will be for a full four-year term beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2026.
Retirement Board (CCERA)
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual with a sound business background, experience in pension fund investment or administration, or in equity investments or banking, to serve on the Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association Board of Trustees. To be considered, candidates must be county residents, must not be retirement system members or retirees, and may not market any investment, consulting, or related service to the Contra Costa County Retirement Board or any other 1937 Act Retirement Board.
Regular meetings of the Retirement Board are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 9 a.m. and sometimes extending into the afternoon. There may also be additional meetings on special topics that arise from time to time.
Members of the Retirement Board receive $100 per meeting up to a monthly maximum of $500, plus reimbursement for actual and necessary expenses. The appointment will be for a full three-year term beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2025. cccera.org
Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency Independent Hearing Panel
1 seat
Closing date: Open until filled
In 2013, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors established a three-member independent hearing panel for the Contra Costa Solid Waste Local Enforcement Agency to hear matters related to solid waste enforcement, permits, and appeals.
County residents who have an interest in public policy and solid waste management are encouraged to apply for this volunteer opportunity. Panelists receive a stipend of $50 on those days on which the panel meets. The County Board of Supervisors will appoint a member to fill one vacancy for a four-year term ending on March 31, 2026.
To apply for the commissions, or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/3O3Rdug
