The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has formally invited four storefront cannabis retailers and seven commercial cannabis cultivators — including some in East County — to submit land-use permit applications in anticipation of possibly being allowed to operate in unincorporated county areas.
The move comes on the heels of state voters approving the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act in November 2016, which gives local agencies the option of allowing and controlling commercial marijuana cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, retailers and testing laboratories.
“There is no guarantee that anyone who applied is successful at the end of the process, because there is going to be a full public process, as we have with all land use issues approving any type of development,” said John Gioia, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “There will be notices to the public and public hearings.”
The three invited East County businesses at four locations — all classified as prospective commercial cannabis cultivators — are Lifted Spirit Collective at 5930 Balfour Road in unincorporated Brentwood; Element 7, hoping to operate separate locations at 3645 Willow Way in Byron and 0 Chestnut St. in unincorporated Brentwood; and Diablo Valley Farms, looking to operate at 4425 Sellers Ave. in unincorporated Brentwood.
Those invited businesses, along with three Richmond commercial cannabis cultivators and four storefront cannabis retailers in Bay Point, El Sobrante and North and South Pacheco, now have until March 9 to formally submit land-use permit applications, launching lengthy public planning processes, encompassing California Environmental Quality Act review, formal public notification and public hearings, all before official permits are granted. Companies would also need to collect a series of other licenses and permits prior to operating.
Once established, chosen entities will pay voter-approved county cannabis taxes at annual rates of up to $7 per canopy square foot for cultivation (adjustable for inflation) and up to 4% of gross receipts for all other cannabis businesses, including retailers — bringing in an estimated $1.7 million to $4.4 million, annually, to fund general county expenses such as public safety, health services and environmental protection.
The supervisors formally selected the invited businesses from a pool of applicants that a county interdepartmental panel first analyzed and scored based on a number of factors, including ownership qualifications, location, submitted business and operating plans, proposed security, sustainability, and community and economic benefit.
Public reception of the supervisors’ move to allow cannabis-based businesses has been mixed, with some applauding the move and others afraid the businesses could generate increased crime, added traffic, unpleasant smells, nighttime light pollution and decreased nearby property values.
About 15 public speakers repeated many of those concerns, while imploring the supervisors not to invite Element 7 to apply for a land-use permit at 0 Chestnut Street in Brentwood. But the invitation was extended anyway.
“The potential revenue is not greater than the safety and physical well-being of our surrounding neighborhood and community,” said nearby resident Katrina Cookman.
District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, who represents the unincorporated Brentwood area, voted to invite the company to formally submit a land-use application, but cautioned its ownership that nearby residents aren’t happy with the Chestnut Street location choice.
Burgis previously said all seven recommended cultivation companies would operate indoors, feature strict security and odor control, and be generally inconspicuous to the public.
“Looking at Element 7’s applications, they looked very impressive,” Burgis said. “This is an invitation to apply, and I will say it was communicated pretty clearly from the community that they are not interested in some of those areas. If Element 7 wants to apply, I want them to understand the community has spoken.”
Gioia added that many of the residents’ concerns would be explored further after the company has turned in a formal land-use permit application.
Christopher Bloom, an Element 7 representative, said the company is open to addressing the residents’ concerns.
“I assure the board and all the concerned citizens that we would love to sit down with the community,” Bloom said. “We would love to have that conversation to address a lot of the misconceptions, falsehoods and legitimate concerns they all have.”
Leading up to the supervisors’ formal invitations, Element 7’s two Brentwood and Byron proposals were ranked third and fourth out of 19, with judges noting that the company’s staff has extensive cannabis experience and plans to implement strict security and provide about $30,000 in charitable community contributions annually, according to the official scoring sheet.
Another East County business invited to apply include Lifted Spirit Collective, which aims to operate at 5930 Balfour Road in unincorporated Brentwood.
It garnered the highest score of all 19 cultivation applicants, with judges noting the facility’s local ownership, operators’ farming background, planned use of existing greenhouses, and indoor cultivation as overt positives.
Oscar Burrola, Lifted Spirit Collective’s chief operating officer, said the company would implement a community benefit plan if selected, involving donations to local shelters, community cannabis education and other charitable deeds based on local feedback.
“It’s very exciting,” Burrola said. “We have been pushing this for three years now, trying to get the county to overturn its ban after it was put in place. We still have a long way to go, but we can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The only other East County business to earn an invite was Diablo Valley Farms, ranked fifth, which intends to apply for a permit in unincorporated Brentwood.
Owned by local resident Bob Nunn, the business earned high marks for its local ownership with a background in farming, and for its plan to use an existing facility for operations.
It’s expected the operation will closely align with an already legally existing microplant processing center, involving hemp that turns seeds into seedlings which are then sold, Nunn said.
“It won’t even be legally classified as cannabis,” Nunn said this week. “It’s not even close. We are selling it before it flowers, before THC. It’s basically just the small plant that somebody else can transplant and cultivate from there.”
County staff are slated to report back to the full board of supervisors after the submission deadline to report who has applied.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2rakoGq.
