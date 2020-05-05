Contra Costa Health, Housing & Homeless Services (H3) recently announced it has sheltered 250 individuals experiencing homelessness in hotels and motels through Project Roomkey.
The State of California and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are providing funding for high-risk homeless patients and/or families to be placed in hotels to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent poor outcomes to at-risk patients. Contra Costa County has moved over 250 individuals and families out of congregate shelters to hotels.
The remaining rooms are being prioritized for vulnerable unsheltered individuals and families. A person experiencing unsheltered homelessness may be eligible to move into a hotel if they are over 65 years of age or have certain underlying medical or mental health conditions that put them at high risk of complications from COVID-19. Patients will be screened carefully to ensure they are able to live safely in a hotel and will comply with the hotel program agreements.
Referrals for hotel room placement are conducted by emergency departments, psychiatric emergency departments and hospitals based on specific criteria. Homeless service providers and 211 do NOT have the ability to refer people to hotel/motel rooms at this time.
For more information, visit https://cchealth.org/h3/.
