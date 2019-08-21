The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff (CCCSO) Delta Station has occupied the building on O’Hara Avenue in Oakley for so long that no one knows exactly when they moved in, but that long run came to an end Monday morning, Aug. 19, when the CCCSO completed their move to the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) headquarters on Brentwood Boulevard.
Lt. Matt Foley of the CCCSO said the best guess was that his agency has occupied that space since the 1950s. After nearly 70 years, there are bound to be some feelings related to the move.
“We’re going to miss being in Oakley,” said Foley. “Oakley people are good and hospitable to us, which we enjoyed. It’s nice working closely with their chief. So, yeah, there’s a little nostalgia. But we’re moving on to a new beginning. I’m sure we’ll do the same with Brentwood.”
The move has been in discussion for approximately five years, said Foley. Last November, the Brentwood City Council approved the effort to modify the police headquarters to meet the needs of the sheriff’s office. At the time, the construction and design costs totaled nearly $670,000 — a cost absorbed by the county.
While the move brings benefits to the sheriff’s office, BPD expects to benefit from their new neighbors as well.
“We’re going to be able to enhance our relationship with the sheriff’s office,” said BPD Capt. Doug Silva. “We already have a great working relationship with them, but it’s good to have a name to a face with the deputies who you’re working side-by-side with. There’s a lot of county resources out there that are available to the City of Brentwood. Now we’ll have more of a direct connection to those resources.”
The CCCSO brings 23 sworn officers to the Brentwood facility, plus several civilian positions. Though the deputies won’t patrol the city (as they’re responsible for covering the unincorporated parts of the city), there’s an expectation that an increase in the number of patrol cars moving in and out of the city will provide an added layer of security for residents.
“They’re going to help us protect the citizens within our community,” said Silva. “It’s an extra set of eyes out there. It’s another black and white patrol car rolling through town that people are going to see. It could provide more of a deterrent. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s definitely a win-win for both organizations.”
