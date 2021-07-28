The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office released the results of its investigation into the 2018 in-custody death of Michael Hernandez, then a 34-year-old resident of Oakley.
The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Erik Vawter and Deputy Brian McDevitt. No charges will be filed against any officer involved in the incident that took place in the early-morning hours of Oct. 30.
According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, deputies from Delta Station responded to a report of a female screaming for help on the 3500 block of Wells Road in unincorporated Oakley shortly before 3:30 a.m.
The DA’s report stated that Hernandez ran out of his residence naked and carrying his three-month-old daughter. Witnesses said that he ran down the street with his daughter in a threatening manner. Hernandez was seen gagging the child with his fingers, ostensibly to remove the devil from within her because he believed she was possessed. He repeatedly screamed that he intended to kill the child.
Hernandez’s partner, the child’s mother, attempted unsuccessfully to take her screaming baby from Hernandez several times. She ultimately resorted to stabbing him several times with a kitchen knife, though it was to no avail. Hernandez maintained control of his daughter until he turned his attack on the mother. As she was being assaulted and choked, she managed to grab the girl. The mother handed her to witnesses, who removed the child safely from the incident scene.
Several bystanders subdued Hernandez until Vawter arrived on the scene at 3:38 a.m. When he arrived, witnesses were holding him down. Vawter placed handcuffs on Hernandez, who was on his stomach outside his residence. McDevitt arrived several moments later, and both deputies attempted to speak with Hernandez. When he did not respond, the deputies rolled him over and saw him foaming from his mouth. The deputies determined that Hernandez had no pulse, and they removed his handcuffs to render emergency medical aid.
The DA’s office concluded that no physical force was used by the deputies during this incident, nor were they responsible for the death of Hernandez. The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy determined Hernandez died from complications of acute cocaine toxicity.
Every law enforcement agency in Contra Costa County and the DA’s office have adopted the Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incidents Protocol to investigate incidents when officers or civilians are shot or die during an encounter with law enforcement. Under the protocol, the DA’s office investigates all officer-involved shootings in Contra Costa County for the purpose of making an independent determination of criminal liability. The sole purpose of the investigation is to determine if there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed during a fatal encounter with law enforcement.
