The Contra Costa County Planning Commission recently upheld a decision to grant a land-use permit to one unincorporated Brentwood commercial cannabis cultivation operation, while pulling back plans to grant one to a similar business.
The seven-member planning body unanimously ruled the indoor Lifted Spirit Collective project (planned for 5930 Balfour Road) may proceed. But in a separate 4-3 vote, the commission decided Diablo Valley Farms (situated at 4425 Sellers Ave.) should be halted, since it sits just 170 feet east of Brentwood’s Sunset Park.
County Principal Planner Telma Moreira granted land-use permits to both businesses last year. The City of Brentwood appealed both decisions to the county’s planning commission over a host of concerns, including their locations in proximity to youth-gathering areas.
“(Sunset Park) is right next door (to Diablo Valley Farms),” said County Planning Commissioner Bob Mankin. “There are no if, ands or buts.”
In making its decisions, the commission unanimously agreed Lifted Spirit Collective appears to address all county requirements, including adequate future odor-control and security plans.
However, a hang-up occurred over whether Brentwood’s Sunset Park — 170 feet away from the proposed Diablo Valley Farms operation — should be classified as a youth center, which would require a 1,000-foot buffer between the park and the operation.
Moreira, the county planner, had previously noted in her ruling that parks are not considered youth centers.
Four of seven planning commissioners disagreed.
The county’s definition for a youth center is “any public or private facility that is primarily used to host recreational or social activities for minors, including, but not limited to, private youth membership organizations or clubs, social service teenage club facilities, video arcades, or similar amusement park facilities.”
“Everything I have looked up about what defines a youth center — a park is in everything I have looked up,” said Planning Commissioner Kevin Van Buskirk, who voted with fellow commissioners, Ross Hillesheim Bhupen Amin and Mankin to uphold Brentwood’s appeal and deny Diablo Valley Farms’ land-use permit.
Both of the commission’s decisions to confirm a land-use permit for Lifted Spirit Collective and deny one for Diablo Valley Farms could be appealed to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.
Diablo Valley Farms owner Bob Nunn said he plans to appeal the decision. His stalled project is intended to be a microplant nursery facility using two existing 10,000-square-foot greenhouses. The operation would grow 4- to 6-inch seedlings before shipping them out for off-site planting prior to any odor materializing.
“Back in 2018, when the county started all of this analysis, the county chose my site as one of the cultivation sites, because I am consistent with all the regulations the county has put forth,” Nunn said. “It’s kind of ironic that the same county has denied me for being consistent with the rules they set up.”
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said although the city lost one of its two appeals, it doesn’t plan to take the matter up with the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.
“The Sunset site (Diablo Valley Farms) was our primary concern with the proximity to youth activities,” he said.
Lifted Spirit applicant Oscar Burrola Jr. said he takes the county’s decision to grant the business a land-use permit seriously. His intentions are to launch a vertically integrated cannabis business, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution within a 21,241-square-foot expanded agricultural processing facility on Balfour Road, according to county documents. If all goes as planned, Burrola’s hopeful to be operating by May or June.
Area residents and Brentwood leaders have vehemently opposed both Lifted Spirit Collective and Diablo Valley Farms during multiple county meetings where approvals for both businesses were discussed, a trend that continued during the county planning commission hearings.
Aside from concerns about Diablo Valley Farms’ proximity to Sunset Park, Brentwood Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall asserted Lifted Spirit is too close to La Paloma High School 2,785 feet away, despite county regulations only requiring a 1,000 foot buffer between the two locations.
Grindall also noted the city has general safety and code-enforcement concerns. He questioned whether the county has adequate law and code enforcement staffing to quickly address issues.
“The response that will be required in case of emergencies will almost always, or often at least, be from the City of Brentwood’s police department because of the limited staffing in this area,” Grindall said.
Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen agreed, adding his greatest concern is potential armed robberies.
“There is a good possibility there could be a takeover robbery at one of these facilities, and without a great security plan, you are not going to prevent this,” he said. “They are coming in seven or eight deep with hoodies on and high-powered rifles taking this over because of the cash market and the very expensive product that you will be putting together in there.”
County staff and the commission, however, agreed Lifted Spirit Collective submitted adequate plans to address the concerns.
The business’s security and product handling protocols were developed by security contractor Bay Alarm and include motion sensors, cameras, loading procedures, security fencing, secured gates, motion sensor lighting, an intercom/announcement system, safes, vaults and security training for personnel. Its odor-control measures would include the use of odor-mitigating exhaust systems and a negative air pressure system to prevent odors from escaping the facility, according to county documents.
For more information on Lifted Spirit Collective or the Diablo Valley Farms projects, click on the staff report links at https://bit.ly/2MP1Cic.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.