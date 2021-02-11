Contra Costa County remains in the state’s purple tier, signifying a “widespread” COVID19 exposure risk, with some limited improvement. The Court must balance this risk against the constitutional implications of continued suspension of jury trials.
Accordingly, the Court will continue to LIMIT COURT ACCESS through February 26, 2021, and plans to reopen on Monday, March 1.
The reopening date is subject to change depending on pandemic conditions. Further information will be provided with additional details as to Court procedures upon reopening.
- Public access will be limited until March 1, 2021. Exceptions are criminal preliminary and other evidentiary hearing witnesses, attorneys, defendants and victims in matters with time not waived. Masks are required for entry.
- JURY TRIALS ARE SUSPENDED THROUGH FEBRUARY 26, 2021. Criminal preliminary and other evidentiary hearings with time not waived will proceed.
JURY SERVICE
- If your report date is February 26, 2021, or earlier: Your service has been completed. You do not need to call or report for jury duty.
- If your report date is March 1, 2021, or later: Please plan to follow the instructions on your summons and be prepared to report if your group is called.
- THE COURT OR YOUR ATTORNEY WILL NOTIFY YOU OF RESET HEARINGS. If your matter is to be reset, the Court or your attorney will notify you of the new date, with hearings to be by Zoom or CourtCall. Instructions and links for Zoom/CourtCall, public access to audio streaming where available, and court calendars may be found on our Court Calendar webpage.
- ALL CLERK’S OFFICES ARE CLOSED TO PUBLIC ACCESS UNTIL MARCH 1, 2021. FILINGS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY MAIL OR DROP BOX AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE TIMELY PROCESSED. The limited access period is NOT a Court holiday for filing deadlines.
Drop boxes will be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Civil: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
- Criminal: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
- Family: Main entrance of Family Law building in Martinez.
- Juvenile: Main entrance of the Walnut Creek Courthouse.
- Probate: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
- Pittsburg and Richmond courthouses: These drop boxes are available only for filings in case types heard at those locations.
ALL COURT RECORDS OFFICES ARE CLOSED UNTIL MARCH 1, 2021. See the Criminal Records and Civil Records webpages for the process for records requests by mail.
This public health situation is urgent and constantly changing. Please visit the Court website for the most updated information.
