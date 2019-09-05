If you are looking for a flexible work schedule, you could become a substitute teacher.
The 2019-20 Substitute Job Fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., at the Contra Costa County Office of Education, 77 Santa Barbara Road in Pleasant Hill.
Various substitute positions throughout the county need to be filled.
To pre-apply, visit www.edjoin.org. For more information, call 925-942-3387 or visit www.bit.ly/cccoe_hr.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.