While no reported cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Contra Costa County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and public health agencies across the U.S. are monitoring this new disease. Contra Costa Health Services is working closely with its partners and other health systems to track the situation locally.
The outbreak began in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in early December 2019. As of Feb. 4, there have been 11 confirmed cases in the United States, including four in Northern California.
Contra Costa residents are at low risk of becoming infected. Only people who recently traveled to China or have had close contact with someone who became ill with the novel coronavirus after recent travel in China could be exposed.
Hospitals in the county, including Contra Costa Regional Medical Center & Health Centers, are asking patients about symptoms of coronavirus and recent travel to China. People calling 9-1-1 will also be asked about their symptoms and recent travel to China. Contra Costa Health Services has sent information about coronavirus to local medical providers, ambulance paramedics and schools.
For updated information, visit https://cchealth.org/coronavirus.
