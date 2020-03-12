As the coronavirus crisis continues to evolve and the World Health Organization has labeled it a pandemic, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) released a statement this week advising the public to further protect themselves from the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing.
These public health guidelines call for the cancellation of large community events and encourage people to telecommute when possible. They also stipulate that anyone at higher risk of serious illness should not attend gatherings of 50 people or more, including sporting events and religious services.
“We understand that these recommendations will substantially impact our lives and may be difficult to implement,” wrote Anna Roth, CCHS health services director. “We considered them carefully in consultation with the state and other counties who have taken similar actions. Given that we now know coronavirus is spreading in our county, this is a critical time for each of us to do our part to protect our community.”
A pandemic is defined as the “worldwide spread of a new disease.” Whereas, an outbreak is the occurrence of disease cases in excess of what’s normally expected and an epidemic is more than a normal number cases of an illness, specific health-related behavior or other health-related events in a community or region, according to the World Health Organization.
Heritage High School Principal Carrie Wells issued a press release this week to parents and families in accordance with the Liberty Union High School District and CCHS guidelines stipulating that Friday’s spring dance and a scheduled multicultural rally would be canceled.
At this time, there are no planned closures of East County schools, though most local school districts will close for their preplanned two-week spring break, Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30.
The districts are regularly updating student families with communications from the CCHS and the Contra Costa County Office of Education. Schools are asking parents to keep sick children home and ensuring that janitorial staff are disinfecting commonly touched surfaces in school buildings. Byron Superintendent Reyes Gauna continues to release educational materials for his families, and Greg Hetrick, Oakley Union School District superintendent, said he and his staff are making every effort to impart the latest information to keep students and staff safe and healthy.
“This is a moving target,” Hetrick said in an email to The Press. “We are monitoring the updates from the County Health Department and (are) in direct communication with the County Office of Education and all Contra Costa County School District superintendents.”
There has been some concern over loss of funding should school attendance drop severely. Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton said the state could step in to help, depending on the situation.
“We will lose money for this time when we are down but not over 10% of our population,” Eaton said. “If we drop to over 10%, we can apply for a waiver, which is usually given. That would give us attendance based on our average. If we do end up closing schools — the state would probably just grant us our average as well. If it goes on longer, no one knows.”
Mike Davies, Discovery Bay general manager, said he was unaware of any closures taking place in his town.
“For us at this time, it is business as usual with a heightened awareness on applying recommended standard precautions,” Davies said. “We provide our staff and residents updates on coronavirus through our website at www.todb.ca.gov.”
As last updated on March 10, CCHS indicated there are 10 Contra Costa County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Six of those infected had not traveled outside the U.S. and were unaware of any contact with a confirmed case prior to testing positive. The remaining four had been in contact with someone who had previously tested positive.
Guidance for the general public from CCHS:
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover coughs or sneezes with disposable tissue or the crook of an elbow
- Stay home from school or work when you are sick
- Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Use a barrier, such as a paper towel or tissue, to touch commonly touched surfaces, such as bathroom door handles and elevator buttons
- Bump elbows or bow instead of shaking hands
- Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces
- Get vaccinated against the flu if you haven’t already
- If you have recently returned from a country, state or region with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials
- If you are ill, call your health care provider before visiting. Phone consultation may be adequate
- Avoid nonessential trips to emergency rooms, hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities. If your loved ones are there, substitute in-person visits for phone or video visits
- Check in by phone with friends, family and neighbors that are at risk of serious illness
For recent updates from CCHS, visit https://bit.ly/38JXW6F.
