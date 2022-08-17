The Contra Costa Elections Division urges all voters to make sure their voter registration status is correct well before the Nov. 8 General Election. This helps the county keep its voter roll free of errors and up to date, and save taxpayer money by not sending ballots to inaccurate addresses.
The post office does not forward ballots, so it is important to keep information current with the Elections Division. Contra Costa voters can easily check their registration status by going to www.cocovote.us and clicking the “My Voting Information” button.
"We want to make sure all eligible Contra Costa County residents are registered and ready to vote in the November General Election,” Registrar of Voters Debi Cooper said. “It is extremely important to have an up-to-date registration because our office is required to mail a ballot to every active, registered voter 29 days before the election. We need to know where to mail your ballot to make sure you receive it on time.”
