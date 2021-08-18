Residents of Contra Costa County no longer need to prepare for the planned power outages the county had previously announced.
On Tuesday afternoon, PG&E announced a Public Safety Power Outage (PSPS) was a likely event, beginning on Tuesday night around 10p.m. and continuing until roughly noon on Wednesday. The PSPS, initiated in response to the numerous wildfires burning across California, was initially expected to impact an estimated 50,000 PG&E customers, including over 300 in Contra Costa.
The county announced on Tuesday afternoon via a social media post that an outage was expected to reach 330 customers east of Clayton, with customers on Morgan Territory Road and parts of Marsh Creek Road being most impacted.
However, these residents were ultimately unaffected as PG&E chose not to include Contra Costa County in the scope of the PSPS. In an update posted to the county’s website, it was stated that “PG&E updated that Contra Costa was taken out of the planned outage scope last night. There are no Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) outages expected in Contra Costa County on August 18.”
