Contra Costa County District Attorney, Diana Becton, announced that a Human Trafficking Hotline has been established to take reports of forced or coerced commercial sex and labor. If you or someone you know has information regarding any acts or suspicions of human trafficking, please call: 925-957-8658.
A Senior Inspector with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit will monitor the Hotline and coordinate a response from appropriate law enforcement and advocacy partners with the goal of holding offenders accountable and connecting victims to services and support.
In 2016, the National Human Trafficking Resource Center reported 7,621 human trafficking cases, a majority of them from California. “The Hotline is one more tool in our fight to keep our community safe from exploitation,” said DA Becton.
Contra Costa County was awarded a federal grant last October to form a Human Trafficking Taskforce that enhances collaboration between state, federal and local law enforcement and service providers for victims of both labor and sex trafficking.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.