Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton and U.S. Department of Labor Assistant District Director for San Jose Alberto Raymond have agreed to combat wage theft and protect workers’ rights.
Wage theft affects victims in various ways – and at all income levels. Some workers are denied overtime or are paid less than the minimum wage per hour. Some employers also refuse to pay bonuses, vacation pay, or reimbursement of business expenses.
According to investigations by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in 2021, U.S. workers were denied over $230 million in back pay.
The DA’s Office will be devoting resources to prosecute criminal wage theft cases to curtail labor trafficking, unfair business practices, payroll tax evasion, and wage and hour violations. To do this, District Attorney Becton will create a Workplace Justice Unit that’s committed to a fair and equitable workplace.
Becton noted, “While the DA’s Office and the Department of Labor have had an informal relationship on human labor trafficking and wage theft cases since 2014, this (deal) marks the start of a formal five-year partnership to continue our efforts to seek justice for victims of crime.”
Wage theft is a felony punishable by up to three years in jail. Employers caught stealing from their employees may be personally liable for unpaid wages and face criminal asset forfeiture actions, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Labor Division fiscal year 2021 data.
In addition to investigating and prosecuting cases, both agencies will conduct community outreach programs to inform the public about reporting wage theft -- as well as provide resources for employers to help them follow labor and payroll tax laws.
If you are a victim of wage theft, call 1-866-4-USWAGE or contact the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office at: DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org.
