The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Coalition will be working with local agencies to raise awareness about human trafficking in Contra Costa County throughout the month of January.
The FBI has identified California as one of the nation’s top destination states for those who illegally traffick people.
Contra Costa County is a natural corridor for human trafficking activities with its linkage to major metropolitan areas like Oakland and San Francisco via public transportation (BART), and its accessibility to Los Angeles and Sacramento via major highways such as 680, 80 and 5 (via Highway 4). Though human trafficking is illegal, victims often do not know where to turn for help and community members may not know how to report suspicious situations.
This January, the coalition, in partnership with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, will run an awareness campaign with a focus on labor trafficking. Specifically, the campaign will target trafficking in the restaurant, hotel and cleaning service industries.
As part of the county’s awareness-raising efforts, the coalition announced several events throughout the month including the Board of Supervisors Human Trafficking Awareness Month Proclamation on Tuesday, Jan. 21; a Human Trafficking Community Day of Action in Richmond on Thursday, Jan. 23; and a panel Red Sand Project/panel discussion/ in Antioch on Friday, Jan. 24. For a full list of Human Trafficking Awareness events and details from various agencies, visit www.contracostacoalition.org/calendar.
Contra Costa County’s Human Trafficking Coalition is a partnership working to raise awareness, build capacity, and increase access to services for victims of human trafficking. For more information about The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Coalition, visit www.contracostacoalition.org.
