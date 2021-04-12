Contra Costa County residents ages 16 years and older can now book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.
Contra Costa Health Services worked with the state to update its MyTurn website so it reflects Contra Costa's vaccine eligibility criteria. Previously, Contra Costa residents had to be 50 and older to schedule appointments at the Coliseum vaccination site.
AC Transit and BART are both offering transportation assistance to and from the Coliseum site. Proof of an appointment is required to use the free vaccine shuttles. More information is on AC Transit's website and BART's website.
