Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) encourages anyone who is currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the county, but delaying their appointment to avoid the rush, to request their shot today.
Increased vaccine supply from the state and federal governments means that CCHS currently has thousands of appointments at its community clinics this week.
CCHS expects to open eligibility to those 16 years or older later this week. Timing for that decision will depend on how quickly available appointments fill in the coming days.
People who are currently eligible are strongly encouraged to beat the rush by requesting appointments as soon as possible, using the online request form at cchealth.org/coronavirus or calling 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626).
People currently eligible for appointments in Contra Costa include:
- Anyone who is 50 or older and lives or works in the county
- Anyone who is 16 or older and has a high-risk health condition, disability or illness and lives or works in the county
- Essential workers who live or work in Contra Costa, including healthcare personnel, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, agriculture and food workers, transportation and logistics workers, and anyone who lives or works in a congregate living space in the county
CCHS expects this week to expand eligibility to:
- Anyone who lives or works in the county and is 16 or older
Appointments are still required at CCHS vaccine clinics, and each patient must have their own appointment.
CCHS does anticipate a sharp rise in requests when additional eligibility is added, and long delays are likely on the appointment request phone line. Anyone who is able to do so is encouraged to use the online request form instead of phoning – it will save you time.
People who live in Contra Costa communities that are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including communities of color, are especially encouraged to request an appointment today.
Try the Help Your Neighbor page for tips to help you assist a friend or loved one through the appointment request process, even if they have a hard time using the internet or smartphones.
