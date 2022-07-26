Don-Juan Watson, 19, of Antioch/San Francisco and Jalin Washington, 20, of San Francisco were arrested on July 20 by Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies who were serving warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in Antioch.
The two are suspects in the March 23, 2022, killing of Basel Jilani, 20, in the unincorporated area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace. Homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division identified the two, who are also suspects in robberies in the Bay Area.
Watson was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and held without bail on the charges of murder, two counts of robbery, and conspiracy. Washington was booked and is being held without bail on the following charges: murder, two counts of robbery, conspiracy, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and allowing someone to discharge a firearm from his vehicle.
