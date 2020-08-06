The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual to serve on the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) as public representative on behalf of the county. The individual selected for this position must live in the unincorporated area of the county; be available to attend committee meetings on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m.; have the ability to review CAC agenda packets; and develop input on agenda items beforehand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings presently occur via videoconference. The individual will serve a four-year term in a volunteer capacity and be eligible for reimbursement for travel expenses.
The CCTA Citizen Advisory Committee reviews transportation programs and plans throughout the county (https://ccta.net/about-us/#what-we-do) with the objective of advising and providing recommendations to the CCTA Board of Directors.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. For more information on this position, call 925-674-7822. To apply, visit the Contra Costa County Boards and Commissions website at www.contracosta.ca.gov/6408, or download an application at www.contracosta.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6433.
