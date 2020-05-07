The Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) May 5 announced a new initiative that creates a partnership between the public and private sectors to keep construction workers safe and Contra Costa County residents moving.
CCTA is teaming up with Brosamer & Wall — the contractor on the Interstate 680/Highway 4 Interchange Improvements project — to create a COVID-19 safety compliance officer position hired specifically to protect workers from COVID-19 while on the job.
“Our construction partners have taken advantage of the light traffic conditions to expedite the work on the Interstate 680/Highway 4 project,” CCTA Executive Director Randell Iwasaki said. “To keep the work moving, CCTA will fund the on-site COVID-19 prevention position, because we view contractors as an extension of our team to build and deliver the infrastructure projects the voters approved, and we want to be sure they are safe. Safety is our top priority, and we take that responsibility seriously, which is why we believe our role in this partnership is to ensure we are proactively protecting the construction workers deemed essential who are working on public projects.”
On April 27, the California Department of Industrial Relations Division of Occupational Safety & Health (Cal/OSH), the state entity responsible for work place health and safety guidelines, published its mandate requiring construction employers establish and implement an Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP) to protect employees from all worksite hazards, including infectious diseases. Construction employers must update their current IIPPs to include information on employee training and preventing the spread of COVID-19, at construction sites.
“Our company takes worksite health and safety very seriously, and we are grateful CCTA is taking a leading role in this effort,” said Charlie Wall, Brosamer & Wall co-founder. “The COVID-19 safety compliance officer will be specifically responsible for ensuring construction crew members comply with the applicable COVID-19 health order elements in order to keep the construction job as safe as possible for all workers on the job site.”
The individual hired for the Brosamer & Wall position will be responsible for maintaining healthy business operations at the construction site and will oversee measures outlined by Cal/OSH as guided by the Center of Disease (CDC) control. Duties will include proper training in the mandatory use of personal protective equipment use, proper social distancing/spacing when safe, jobsite cleanliness and how to address workers who may be sick. Brosamer & Wall is in the final stages of the hiring process.
For more information, visit www.ccta.net or brosamerwall.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.