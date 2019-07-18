On June 14, the Town of Discovery Bay signed a pool design contract with Terracon Aquatic Design for $42,500 for the company to design a six lane, L-shaped swimming pool.
According to Mike Davies, the town’s general manager, the contract has three individual parts, or phases, and the town is free to end the contract at any one of these parts. He said the first part is the design development phase and comes with a price tag of $14,000. Phase two is the construction document phase, and costs $24,000. The third part is agency review and bidding, and costs $4,500.
Davies said there have been some delays, but overall, the process has been smooth.
“There was some discussion, because (the board) wanted some changes made (to the original design proposal),” he said. “We had to hammer those out, but it hasn’t been difficult (to work with Terracon).”
The work is still in phase one and town staff are expecting an update from Terracon this week. Davies has been working with Jim McClelland, group manager of aquatics for the company.
“The process has been going great,” said McClelland. “We have just started the drawings and will give an update (soon).”
At its regular meeting in May, the Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board voted to spend up to $43,000 on a design for a new pool with Terracon Aquatic Design. During the meeting, more than a dozen residents offered their opinions both for and against spending money on a new pool. Some believed the existing pool should be repaired at a much lower cost, while others were in favor of spending money on a new pool.
The town can explore the possibility of building a new competitive-grade pool thanks to a settlement it reached with the Hofmann Land Development Company last year, which resulted in the town being awarded $1.4 million.
When the town decided to invest in a design, it solicited bids from three different pool-building companies, but went with Terracon because it had the lowest bid and is already familiar with this project. Earlier this year, the town paid them $32,650 to conduct a geotechnical study to see whether a new pool could be built in place of the existing one. With favorable results obtained from the study, the board chose to move forward in the process of building a new pool, though it is not yet a sure thing.
Once completed, the design bid will give an actual engineered design and firm cost. If the design’s bid comes in at the expected $1.4 million, and the board votes to approve the expenditure, the town plans to pay $820,400 with monies earned from the Hofmann settlement and $570,740 with a 10-year loan from the town’s wastewater funds.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.