The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
April 6, 3:15 a.m. Authorities received a report that two or three men were fighting behind the Raley’s on East 18th Street.
April 6, 2:31 p.m. A burglary was reported on Sunflower Drive.
April 7, 8:07 a.m. A person called authorities to report they had gone to their neighbor’s house and found the front and back doors wide open. The reporting person said they thought the neighbor was out of town. This call came from Aldagrove Road.
April 8, 2:38 p.m. A woman called to report an adult male had grabbed her purse off her arm, got into a white Hyundai Sonata and fled. This occurred on Delta Fair Boulevard.
April 8, 3:13 p.m. A security guard called authorities from Somersville Road to report subjects had grabbed an elderly woman’s purse and thrown her to the ground. Subjects then left in a white sedan.
April 9, 10:39 a.m. A burglary was reported on Buchanan Road.
April 9, 12:39 p.m. Authorities received a report that two subjects in a gold Chevy Impala stole a purse from a woman on Auto Center Drive.
April 10, 2:37 p.m. A physical fight between a man and a woman was reported on Center Lane.
March 25, 7:22 a.m. A person called from Doeskin Terrace to report they had video of a suspect taking their Ring doorbell. The person said it was the same suspect from a previous case.
March 25, 10:50 a.m. Authorities received a report of 15 to 20 bags of trash and dirt found behind some dumpsters on Lone Tree Way.
March 25, 11:27 a.m. A woman called to report finding mail on the trail near her house on Ironwood Drive.
March 25, 11:28 a.m. Theft of a horse was reported on Old Stagecoach Road. The reporting person said witnesses saw a man and a woman steal the horse.
March 25, 1:11 p.m. A person called to report burglary from multiple vehicles on Waterville Drive. The reporting person said they had video of a suspect taking items from an unlocked Chevy Volt and smashing the window on a second vehicle.
March 25, 4:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 25, 8:46 p.m. A woman called to report she had been assaulted and injured near the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Arroyo Seco Road.
March 26, 9:04 a.m. Fraud was reported on Balfour Road.
March 26, 9:11 a.m. A person called to report they noticed the license plate was missing from their car. This call came from Crawford Drive.
March 26, 9:37 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 26, 9:56 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
March 26, 10:27 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 26, 10:48 a.m. A person called authorities to report finding a crowbar and scattered mail next to Roundhill Park. The reporting person said they returned the mail to their neighbors.
March 26, 10:56 a.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on City Park Way.
March 26, 11:42 a.m. A person from a business on Lone Tree Way called to report they had found property in the store three days ago, and no one had claimed it. The person said they wanted to turn the property in to police.
March 26, 12:29 p.m. Authorities received a report that a person was living in a trailer on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 26, 1:49 p.m. A bike was stolen from a side yard on Trail Court. The reporting person said they had video of the incident.
March 26, 2:15 p.m. A woman called to report someone had taken the license plate from her silver Nissan Altima.
March 26, 2:27 p.m. Identity theft was reported at the Brentwood Police Department on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 26, 3:49 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 26, 5:22 p.m. A woman called to report someone had broken into her house on Orchard Drive.
April 10, 1:07 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 400 block of Rocky Mountain Way.
April 10, 6:27 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Alder Drive.
April 10, 8:09 a.m. A patrol request was made at Iron House Elementary.
April 10, 10:52 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Raley’s.
April 10, 11:37 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at Big Break Marina.
April 10, 1:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
April 10, 2:19 p.m. Battery was reported on the 100 block of East Cypress Road.
April 10, 2:33 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at McDonalds.
April 10, 3:22 p.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call came from the 1300 block of Bynum Way.
April 10, 4:37 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 60 block of Carol Lane.
April 10, 5:03 p.m. Petty theft was reported at O’Hara Park Middle School.
April 10, 5:18 p.m. Trespassing was reported on the 4800 block of Calle De Oro.
April 10, 7:43 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at Grocery Outlet.
April 10, 8:21 p.m. Shoplifting was reported at Chevron.
April 11, 7:39 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 5600 block of Main Street.
April 11, 7:52 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported near the intersection of Home Street and O’Hara Avenue.
