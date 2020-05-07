March 31, 3:59 a.m. A person called from Old Stagecoach Road to report their cell phone and laptop were missing.
March 31, 5:19 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said the window by the front door had been smashed.
March 31, 7:29 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Ellesmere and Oakville courts.
March 31, 10:31 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
March 31, 10:32 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
March 31, 12:54 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at Caraway Court.
March 31, 2:34 p.m. A man called to report seeing an adult male driving a white four-door vehicle on the bike path near Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue.
March 31, 3:13 p.m. A person called to report a vehicle had hit their parked car, causing the airbag to deploy. An arrest was made.
March 31, 7:27 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man had pulled out a black gun on Lone Tree Way.
March 31, 7:51 p.m. A woman called to report her purse had been taken from her unlocked car sometime earlier that day. She had no suspect information and no surveillance video.
April 20, 12:03 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
April 20, 12:19 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
April 20, 3:14 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported near Domaine Way and Concannon Drive.
April 20, 8:16 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 5000 block of Pitta Court.
April 20, 9:17 a.m. A welfare check was performed on the 900 block of Almaden Circle.
April 20, 11:17 a.m. A security check was performed at the Oakley Town Center.
April 20, 12:56 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 5300 block of Lakespring Drive.
April 20, 2:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Best Western.
April 20, 4:15 p.m. A moving violation ticket was written on the 1700 block of Walnut Meadows.
April 20, 4:33 p.m. A 9-1-1 hang up call was reported on the 1800 block of Walnut Grove Court.
April 20, 6:20 p.m. A patrol request was made on the 5100 block of Kegan Lane.
April 20, 8:35 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 200 block of Lavender Way.
April 20, 10:46 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near East Cypress Road and Main Street.
April 21, 2:39 a.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
April 21, 7:35 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1900 block of Gamay Drive.
April 21, 8:26 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near the intersection of Main Street and Brownstone Road.
April 21, 10:25 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 4900 block of Dawson Drive.
April 21, 11:22 a.m. Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
April 21, 12:30 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Rite Aid.
April 21, 1:41 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 4000 block of Mellowood Drive.
April 21, 3:38 p.m. Petty theft was reported at Grocery Outlet.
April 21, 4:08 p.m. A welfare check was made on the 20 block of Diane Court.
April 21, 4:59 p.m. Property was found at the Oakley Police Department.
April 21, 6:50 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 10 block of Dobson Court.
April 21, 7:59 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported near Main Street and Gardenia Avenue.
April 2 Property was found on the 4400 block of Driftwood Court.
April 3 A noncriminal death was reported on the 8200 block of Brookhaven Circle.
April 6 Domestic violence was reported on the 800 block of Rainbow Court.
April 7 Armed robbery was reported on the 1300 block of Shell Court.
April 8 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 4000 block of Goleta Place.
April 8 Dependent adult abuse was reported on the 5300 block of Willow Lake Court.
April 9 Domestic violence was reported on the 5300 block of Willow Lake Court.
April 10 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3300 block of Lookout Point Loop.
April 10 Illegal entry was reported on the 4900 block of South Point.
April 11 Petty theft from a building was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
April 11 A medical hospitalization was reported on the 2000 block of Montauk Court.
April 13 A warrant arrest was made on the 2100 block of Newport Court.
April 14 A medical hospitalization was reported on the 5000 block of Cabrillo Court.
April 14 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 1900 block of Dolphin Place.
April 15 Domestic violence was reported on the 2000 block of Windward Point.
April 16 Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of St. Andrews Drive.
April 17 Fraud and false pretenses were reported on the 200 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
April 17 A burglary was reported near South Lakefront Loop and Seneca Circle.
April 19 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Court.
April 19 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2100 block of Breaker Court.
April 20 An auto burglary was reported on the 5600 block of Schooner Loop.
April 22 Fraud and false pretenses were reported on the 100 block of Tennyson Court.
April 23 Grand theft of a bicycle was reported on the 400 block of Emerson Court.
April 25 A marine accident with injuries was reported on the 5900 block of Marina Road.
April 28 Noncriminal circumstances were reported on the 5300 block of Willow Lake Court.
April 29 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2200 block of Winchester Loop.
April 29 A warrant arrest was made on the 1400 block of Clubhouse Drive.
