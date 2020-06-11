The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 8, 6:44 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
May 8, 8:20 p.m. A man called authorities to report an adult male subject in his early 40s was following him.
May 8, 8:22 p.m. A person called authorities to report the cargo rack from the top of their Toyota Rav4 had been taken the night before on Wildberry Lane.
May 8, 10:08 p.m. A person called to report seeing a suspicious BMW — headlights off and license plate missing — driving on Blue Ridge Avenue. The reporting person said they believed occupants in the vehicle had thrown two packages into the middle of the street near where mailboxes were open.
May 24, 12:48 a.m. An accident was reported on G Street, and fire and ambulance were dispatched.
May 24, 12:56 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Brookside Drive.
May 24, 7:06 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Honeysuckle Circle.
May 24, 10:44 a.m. A health and safety violation was reported on Texas Street.
May 24, 1:00 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Monterey Drive.
May 24, 1:25 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Deer Valley Road.
May 24, 1:33 p.m. An assault and family dispute were reported on El Capitan Lane.
May 24, 1:34 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Buchanan Road.
May 24, 1:34 p.m. An animal bite was reported on Catanzaro Way.
May 24, 3:27 p.m. Threats were made against people on Sycamore Drive.
May 24, 7:01 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Wilbur Avenue.
May 24, 7:49 p.m. An accident involving a drunk driver was reported on Almondridge Drive.
May 24, 7:56 p.m. A fatal traffic accident was reported on Lone Tree Way.
May 24, 8:35 p.m. Residential burglary was reported on Taylor Way.
May 24, 9:47 p.m. Trespassing was reported on West 11th Street.
May 25, 12:58 a.m. Aggravated assault and shots fired were reported on cashew street.
May 25, 9:19 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
May 25, 9:36 a.m. A traffic stop was made on West 10th Street.
May 8, 9:10 a.m. A patrol request was made at Iron House Elementary School.
May 8, 9:19 a.m. Identity theft was reported on the 1500 block of Port Way.
May 8, 10:02 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 1700 block of Freeport Court.
May 8, 10:50 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was found on the 5000 block of Montevino Way.
May 8, 11:01 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the intersection of Ruby Street and Norcross Lane.
May 8, 11:51 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 2100 block of Megan Drive.
May 8, 12:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 100 block of Hill Avenue.
May 8, 12:20 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported near Teakwood Drive and Main Street.
May 8, 12:43 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 5000 block of Montevino Way.
May 8, 1:12 p.m. A civil problem was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
May 9, 1:33 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5300 block of Meadow Wood.
May 9, 2:29 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 30 block of Puffin Circle.
May 9, 3:04 a.m. A complaint was made about a loud party on the 800 block of Souvrain Court.
May 9, 3:04 a.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call was reported near Norcross Lane and Acme Street.
May 9, 4:02 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 2100 block of Main Street.
May 9, 5:32 a.m. A vehicle was towed on the 3700 block of Neroly Road.
May 9, 6:28 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Main Street.
May 9, 6:40 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 10 block of Diane Court.
May 9, 8:05 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near Rose Avenue and Main Street.
May 9, 8:40 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Rubens Way.
May 9, 8:41 a.m. A vehicle was towed on the 1000 block of Clear Lake Drive.
May 9, 9:02 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 500 block of Freemark Lane.
May 9, 9:24 a.m. A mentally ill commitment was made at an unavailable location.
May 9, 11:04 a.m. Loud music was reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
May 9, 11:46 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
May 9, 11:53 a.m. Loitering was reported on the 2100 block of Main Street.
May 9, 1:14 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Almond Grove Elementary School.
May 9, 1:22 p.m. Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 2000 block of Rubens Way.
May 9, 3:11 p.m. Petty theft was reported at Autozone.
May 9, 3:14 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Neroly Road.
May 9, 3:34 p.m. A loud noise was reported near Walnut Meadows Drive and Stony Hill Circle.
May 9, 3:50 p.m. A warrant arrest was made at an unavailable location.
