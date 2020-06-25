The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 15, 12:15 a.m. A traffic stop on Lone Tree Way revealed a narcotics violation.
June 15, 1:30 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
June 15, 1:50 a.m. A family dispute and aggravated assault was reported on Monterey Drive.
June 15, 2:28 a.m. A traffic accident without injuries occurred on Hillcrest Avenue.
June 15, 8:11 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Garfield Avenue.
June 15, 8:24 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on Putnam Street.
June 15, 8:34 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on San Jose Drive.
June 15, 10:37 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Verne Roberts Circle.
June 15, 10:50 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Willow Avenue.
June 15, 11:41 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 15, 3:01 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Fairside Way.
June 15, 8:11 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Redwood Drive.
June 9, 1:10 a.m. A person called from Sand Creek Road to report their father had been stabbed in the head a few days ago.
June 9, 4:22 a.m. A person called to report they found their missing car parked on Brentwood Boulevard. The person said they thought it was unoccupied and would wait for police to arrive.
June 9, 10:29 a.m. A person called from Country Club Drive to report finding a pile of mail and license plates in front of her home.
June 9, 10:36 a.m. A person called to report they had received a letter from a collection agency because someone had opened a T-Mobile account in their name. This call came from Kent Drive.
June 9, 10:41 a.m. A person called to report an adult male, wearing a grey shirt and cutoff jeans, was spraying himself with an air sprayer on Walnut Boulevard. The man had a German Shephard with him that was off leash. An adult arrest was made.
June 9, 11:26 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Second Street, pacing back and forth and harassing customers.
June 9, 12:06 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Orchard Drive.
June 9, 12:06 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Arlington Way.
June 9, 12:10 p.m. A man called to report his ex was inside his house and he was watching her from his front yard. He asked for authorities to remove her from his residence.
June 9, 1:14 p.m. A person was arrested after dumping was reported near Old Sand Creek Road and Heidorn Ranch Road.
June 9, 2:09 p.m. A person called to report their black 2012 Volkswagen Passat with a yellow license plate frame had been taken while it was parked on Lone Tree Way.
June 9, 5:18 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Parsley Drive.
June 9, 5:21 p.m. A person called to report their apartment had been burglarized sometime in the past 72 hours. The person said the front door was locked, but the apartment was trashed and items were missing.
June 9, 7:53 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported at Walnut Boulevard and Oak Street.
June 9, 11:04 p.m. A vehicle drove into a pole near Sand Creek Road and Shady Willow Lane. The reporting person said the driver was out of the car and talking.
June 10, 12:42 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Eastwood Court.
June 10, 6:02 a.m. A person called to report someone was trying to break into their residence on Scot Creek Way.
June 10, 9:39 a.m. A woman called from Pippo Avenue to report she had fallen for a scam on the internet and lost $10,000. She said she had already reported the incident to the FBI, who then advised her to contact her local police department.
June 10, 10:47 a.m. Petty theft of silverware was reported on Burgundy Lane.
June 10, 10:52 a.m. A person called from Flora Court to report she could hear the neighbors screaming. The reporting person did not know if it was a domestic dispute but was concerned drugs were involved.
June 10, 10:56 a.m. A person called to report they had an ongoing issue of their large truck being broken into and tools and other items taken from it. This call came from Lone Tree Way.
June 10, 11:54 a.m. A person called to report someone had given them a counterfeit $100 bill on Balfour Road.
June 10, 1:25 p.m. A man called to report he had video of a subject, wearing a hoodie and riding a blue bicycle, going through his and his neighbor’s mailboxes on Antica Drive.
June 10, 1:55 p.m. A person called from Country Glen Lane to report their debit card had been used fraudulently at various locations.
June 10, 2:51 p.m. Authorities received a report of an accident on Summerset Drive. The reporting person said a man had flipped a golf cart which then landed on him, causing a head injury.
June 10, 6:02 p.m. An assault was reported on Town Centre Terrace. The subject was described as an adult male wearing a grey tank top.
June 10, 7:17 p.m. An employee from a business on Lone Tree Way reported a woman complained to him that a man was making inappropriate comments to her daughter.
June 11, 1:51 a.m. Authorities received a report from a person who said a subject was sending death threats to them via text.
June 11, 8:28 a.m. A person called authorities to report some items from a previously reported case were still under a pine tree on Country Club Drive.
June 11, 8:33 a.m. A person called to report their dark red 2010 Ford F-150 had been broken into while parked on Arrowhead Street and they had video of the incident.
June 11, 9:35 a.m. Authorities received a report an unknown subject had taken a package and mail worth $100 from a mailbox on Paprika Drive.
June 11, 12:28 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
June 11, 1:24 p.m. A missing adult was reported on San Marina Lane.
June 11, 4:26 p.m. A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend used her credit card on their Amazon Account.
June 11, 5:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Flemish Court.
June 11, 7:45 p.m. Authorities received a report a mailbox near Crossridge Court and Allbrook Drive had been broken into.
June 3, 2:43 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 4600 block of Teakwood Court.
June 3, 3:34 a.m. A patrol request was made at Duckhorn Place.
June 3, 4:01 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 80 block of Duckhorn Place.
June 3, 6:10 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was found near the intersection of Amaryllis Street and Verbena Court.
June 3, 6:11 a.m. A security check was made at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
June 3, 6:46 a.m. A security check was made at Summer Lake parks.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.