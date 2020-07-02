The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 16, 5:13 a.m. A burglar alarm was set off at a residence on Vesteny Court.
June 16, 8:38 a.m. A narcotics violation was reported on Sycamore Drive.
June 16, 8:46 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue.
June 16, 9:36 a.m. A person called authorities to report hearing shots on Barkwood Court.
June 16, 11:00 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 16, 12:08 p.m. A parking complaint was made on O Street.
June 16, 2:08 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped for a narcotics violation on Peppertree Way.
June 16, 2:38 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Sycamore Drive for violations of the penal code.
June 16, 5:37 p.m. A verbal dispute took place on Lone Tree Way after a traffic accident with no injuries.
June 16, 6:06 p.m. An assault was reported on Sunview Way.
June 16, 6:28 p.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on Buckeye Way.
June 16, 8:43 p.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired on Grouse Drive.
June 16, 8:45 p.m. Armed robbery was reported on A Street.
June 16, 10:19 p.m. A traffic stop on Cavallo Road revealed weapons violations.
June 17, 12:26 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped, then arrested on a warrant.
June 17, 1:04 a.m. A person complained of threats made against them on Aster Drive.
June 17, 3:35 a.m. Authorities received a report of a suspicious person on Sycamore Drive.
June 17, 8:27 a.m. A parking complaint was made on Filbert Street.
June 17, 8:31 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Auto Store on East Tregallas Road.
June 17, 10:29 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Viera Avenue.
June 17, 11:46 a.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was located on Delta Fair Boulevard.
June 17, 12:27 p.m. A shooting was reported on West 10th and A streets.
June 17, 12:32 p.m. A welfare check was made on Benttree Way.
June 17, 1:41 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Fairside Way.
June 17, 2:49 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on St. Francis Drive.
June 13, 2:06 a.m. A person reported a suspicious white sedan, with its high beams on, was parked on the side of the road near the Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard intersection, for over 30 minutes. The reporting person did not know if the vehicle was occupied.
June 13, 9:44 a.m. A person called to report their vehicle had been damaged while parked on Shadowcliff Way. They thought it was the same suspects from the previous night.
June 13, 11:31 a.m. A physical fight occurred on Black Rock Street.
June 13, 12:06 p.m. A person called from Edgefield Street to report someone used their debit card to purchase items on Amazon.com.
June 14, 5:20 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Countryside Court.
June 14, 1:01 p.m. A woman called to report that a vehicle was stolen while parked next to her house on Fletcher lane.
June 14, 2:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
June 14, 11:05 p.m. A woman called to report she had found her friend recording her on Bonita Way. An arrest was made.
June 15, 12:15 a.m. A person called from Empire Avenue to report an older, green Chevy Suburban was parked in front of their house, under a tree, with its fog lights on. The vehicle had at least one occupant and the reporting person said they would like the vehicle moved.
June 15, 8:14 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said the keys to two U-Haul box trucks were taken and one truck was missing.
June 15, 11:20 a.m. A person called to report finding a black beanie with a hatchet inside it on the walking path near Sand Creek Road and Highland Way.
June 15, 12:30 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Tanglewood Lane.
June 15, 1:25 p.m. A person called to say they had been involved in an accident with no injuries near Lone Tree Way and Canada Valley Road. The reporting person said the other person did not have a license and they did not feel comfortable exchanging information.
June 15, 8:30 p.m. A domestic assault was reported on Edgefield Street. An arrest was made.
June 16, 7:23 a.m. A man called to report he found mail in the street on Crescent Drive.
June 16, 7:53 a.m. A person called to report the window in their black Toyota Corolla had been smashed and items taken during the night, while the vehicle was parked on Central Boulevard.
June 16, 9:59 a.m. A man called to report his phone has been stolen by his Instacart driver in front of his home on Apple Hill Drive. He said he dropped his phone on his driveway while carrying things, and the Instacart delivery arrived at the same time. When he came back outside to pick up his phone, it was gone. Video surveillance from his neighbor’s house shows the driver picking the phone up and putting it in his pocket.
June 16, 10:31 a.m. A physical fight occurred on Shadow Falls Drive.
June 3, 7:53 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Ace Hardware.
June 3, 7:55 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at O’Hara Park School.
June 3, 8:05 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 80 block of Duckhorn Place.
June 3, 8:06 a.m. Threats were made on the 400 block of O’Hara Avenue.
June 3, 9:38 a.m. Battery was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak Avenue.
June 3, 11:04 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 100 block of East Ruby Street.
June 3, 11:15 a.m. Loud music was reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
June 3, 11:44 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Live Oak Storage.
June 3, 11:45 a.m. Shoplifting was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak Avenue.
June 3, 11:50 a.m. A welfare check was made at Oakley Elementary School.
June 3, 12:00 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 1600 block of Coventry Drive.
June 3, 1:45 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at Delta Scrap and Salvage.
June 3, 1:53 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on East Cypress Road and Summer Lake Drive.
June 3, 3:43 p.m. A missing adult was reported at an unavailable location.
June 3, 4:48 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Bordeaux Drive and West Cypress Road.
June 3, 6:52 p.m. A patrol request was made at Delta Station House.
June 3, 6:55 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 200 block of O’Hara Avenue.
