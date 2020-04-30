The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
March 28, 12:16 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 28, 9:14 a.m. Authorities received a report of a vehicle found in a ditch near Oak Street, with property surrounding it on the ground.
March 28, 3:10 p.m. A person called to report their black Infinity had been keyed while parked on Cortona Way.
March 29, 4:37 a.m. A person called from Washington Drive to report hearing a banging sound and glass breaking.
March 29, 3:59 p.m. A person called to report commercial burglary at a business on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the point of entry was a window.
March 30, 3:45 a.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on Moss Hollow Court. The reporting person said he saw two men get out of his truck.
March 30, 7:54 a.m. Authorities received a report of large amounts of opened mail on Elkins Way.
March 30, 7:58 a.m. A person called to report the windows on their black Honda Civic had been smashed while it was parked on Antelope Terrace.
March 30, 11:07 a.m. Forgery and fraud were reported on Balfour Road.
March 30, 11:20 a.m. A person called to report a hit-and-run on their property near Concord Avenue and Bacchini Lane. The reporting person said their landscaping was damaged over the weekend and a vehicle had possibly gone through the fence and damaged some plants and trees.
March 30, 11:28 a.m. Officer initiated activity in relation to identity theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 1:07 p.m. Fraud and forgery were reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 1:17 p.m. A verbal dispute over trespassing was reported on Old Stagecoach Road.
March 30, 1:27 p.m. Fraud and forgery were reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 1:27 p.m. A person called to report their storage container on Lone Tree Way had been broken into sometime in the last few days.
March 30, 2:38 p.m. Officer-initiated activity occurred at the Brentwood Police Department on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 30, 2:46 p.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
March 30, 3:54 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Havenwood Avenue.
March 30, 6:06 p.m. An employee from a business on Brentwood Boulevard reported two subjects had taken items from the store and left in a waiting SUV. An arrest was made.
April 12, 10:36 a.m. A person called authorities to report they had come home after being gone for the weekend and found their house had been broken into.
April 13, 11:47 a.m. A woman called to report she had been jumped from behind by a man. She said the man twisted her arm and pulled her phone from her hand. This incident occurred on Canada Valley Road.
April 13, 4:10 p.m. An assault was reported on Mandarin Way.
April 14, 1:12 a.m. Authorities received a report that a person had been robbed and hit over the head on L Street. The person then went to the emergency room for stitches.
April 16, 6:47 p.m. Authorities received a call from a woman on Sunny Lane. She said an unknown female had tried to stab her with a screwdriver, but she ran home. The woman remained parked outside.
April 12, 12:05 a.m. Loud music was reported on the 400 block of Vinewood Drive.
April 12, 12:27 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 300 block of Robinwood Avenue.
April 12, 2:48 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Raley’s.
April 12, 3:14 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 300 block of Hazelnut Lane.
April 12, 3:40 a.m. A security check was made at Lucky’s.
April 12, 10:08 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Larkspur Court.
April 12, 10:33 a.m. A mentally ill commitment was made on the 1500 block of Larkspur Court.
April 12, 11:21 a.m. A patrol request was made at Gehringer Elementary School.
April 12, 1:11 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 700 block of La Brea Way.
April 12, 2:58 p.m. A vehicle was blocking the sidewalk on the 2100 block of Megan Drive.
April 12, 3:52 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 200 block of O’Hara Avenue.
April 12, 3:55 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on the 100 block of Heritage Court.
April 12, 5:59 p.m. A patrol request was made at the Arco near the intersection of Main Street and East Cypress Road.
April 12, 7:04 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 90 block of Mercedes Lane.
April 12, 7:20 p.m. A moving violation was reported on the 20 block of Foxglove Court.
April 12, 7:37 p.m. A violation of a custody order was reported on the 10 block of Kearsti Court.
April 12, 8:10 p.m. A welfare check was made on the 20 block of Matisse Court.
April 12, 8:25 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at City Park.
April 12, 10:06 p.m. A runaway juvenile was reported on the 1100 block of Lake Park Drive.
April 12, 10:33 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 5600 block of Main Street.
April 13, 12:59 a.m. A security check was performed at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
April 13, 2:05 a.m. An audible alarm was reported at Taco Bell.
April 13, 3:43 a.m. A suspicious subject was stopped on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
April 13, 4:30 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 5500 block of Bridgehead Road.
April 13, 5:40 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported near Deerpark Road and Deerpark Court.
April 13, 6:27 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 40 block of Chantilly Place.
April 13, 7:55 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 3800 block of Frank Hengel Way.
April 13, 8:58 a.m. Reckless driving was reported on Rose Avenue and West Cypress Road.
April 13, 10:28 a.m. A patrol request was made near Lakespring Drive and Deerpark Road.
April 13, 11:40 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of Lakewood Drive.
April 13, 12:05 p.m. Shoplifting was reported at ampm.
April 13, 12:14 p.m. Littering was reported at Grocery Outlet.
April 13, 12:53 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported near Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
April 13, 1:47 p.m. Fraud and false pretenses were reported on the 1300 block of Portsmouth Street.
April 13, 4:35 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported at Vintage Elementary School.
