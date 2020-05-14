Knightsen
April 6 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 8400 block of Byron Highway.
April 12 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 10 block of First Street.
April 14 Trespassing was reported on the 5700 block of Sellers Avenue.
April 21 A residential burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Delta Road.
April 23 A strong arm robbery was reported on the 4300 block of Knightsen Avenue.
April 25 Stolen property was received near the intersection of Eden Plains and Sunset roads.
April 26 A missing adult was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
April 27 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Byron
April 16 Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported on the 4300 block of Camino Vaqueros Road.
April 18 Battery was reported on the 3800 block of Washington Street.
April 21 Commercial burglary was reported on the 15000 block of Byron Highway.
April 21 Grand theft was reported near the intersection of Holey and Byron Hot Springs roads.
April 30 A warrant arrest was made near State Route 4 and Porthole Drive.
Byron
April 1 A mentally ill commitment was made at an unavailable location.
April 2 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3800 block of Stone Road.
April 4 A mentally ill commitment was made at an unavailable location.
April 7 Property was lost at an unavailable location.
April 11 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 4100 block of Willow Road.
April 11 Criminal threats were made on the 5900 block of Bethel Island Road.
April 13 Property was lost on the 3800 block of Stone Road.
April 18 Violation of a court order was reported on the 3500 block of Alcott Circle.
April 19 An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 3100 block of Ranch Lane.
April 24 A vehicle was towed on the 3200 block of Stone Road.
April 27 Identity theft was reported on the 4000 block of Willow Road.
April 28 A battery misdemeanor was reported at an unavailable location.
Brentwood
April 1, 8:18 a.m. A person called from Black Rock Street to report the window on their 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse had been smashed. He said he thought his neighbor might have video surveillance of the event but had not yet asked for it.
April 1, 11:49 a.m. Petty theft was reported at the Safeway on Second Street.
April 1, 1:52 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
April 1, 6:31 p.m. A person called to report their Ring Doorbell had been stolen from their home on Danica Court.
April 2, 2:20 a.m. Authorities received a report that a gate on Brentwood Boulevard had been breached.
April 2, 10:19 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at Royal Ann Court.
April 2, 11:27 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Walnut Boulevard.
April 2, 12:21 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
April 2, 12:35 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person said the incident occurred the previous night.
April 2, 1:16 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Canmore Court.
April 2, 2:21 p.m. A person called to report finding credit cards in the street in front of their house on Tradition Way.
April 2, 8:26 p.m. A person called to report their vehicle had been broken into the previous week while parked on Sycamore Avenue, and their leaf blower was stolen.
Antioch
April 26, 3:41 p.m. A woman called to report a man was in her house and she did not want him there. She said he hit her in the lip and continued to argue with him. She did not want to answer any questions. This report came from W. Tregallas Road.
April 26, 3:44 p.m. An employee from a business on Auto Center Drive called to report that a man took a speaker. When a manager approached him, the man showed him a pistol in his pants. The man then left on foot toward Sycamore Drive.
April 26, 5:36 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man, who had been hit in the head with a sword, came into a building on Mount Silliman Way. The man did not say where the injury happened, but did say he and his girlfriend were attacked.
April 27, 10:45 a.m. A woman called from Lone Tree Way to report her purse had been taken off her arm while she was loading her groceries. She answered “no” to all COVID-19 questions.
April 27, 9:43 p.m. A robbery was reported at Deer Valley High School. The reporting person said subjects held him up at gunpoint and took his marijuana and a couple thousand dollars.
April 28, 2:05 a.m. A man drove up on the curb at a building on Lone Tree Way. He said he had been shot at, but appeared uninjured.
April 30, 10:26 a.m. An assault was reported on Carpinteria Drive.
April 30, 4:09 p.m. Authorities received a report of a group beating up a person on Sycamore Drive
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.