The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Antioch
May 4, 3:42 a.m. A person called to report there were unknown subjects knocking on her door after she’d heard shots.
May 4, 12:46 p.m. Authorities received a report of a robbery at a business on Delta Fair Boulevard. The reporting person said a man, wearing black sweats, stole a bottle of Sprite and beef jerky. When he was approached, he pushed an employee and began screaming at customers. Then he went outside and banged on the window.
May 4, 3:53 p.m. A person called from Mission Drive to report their house had been robbed. The person said the house was vacant, and they had video of the event.
May 4, 4:39 p.m. An assault was reported on San Jose Drive.
May 6, 5:18 p.m. An assault was reported on Peppertree Way.
May 6, 8:02 p.m. Authorities received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in his chest on Lone Tree Way. The victim said the incident occurred in Antioch but could not give further details.
May 9, 2:50 a.m. An assault was reported on Knollpark Circle.
May 9, 3:29 a.m. A person called to report that someone else had been robbed and their phone taken. The reporting person said the victim had a bruise on the back of the ear, but refused an ambulance.
May 9, 6:54 p.m. Authorities received a report that a 40-year-old male had been dropped off at a location on Lone Tree Way with a stab wound to the upper right abdomen.
Brentwood
May 1, 7:17 a.m. A person called to report their black Nissan Titan was broken into the previous night while parked on Sycamore Avenue. The person did not have a description of the subjects and was unsure if there was video surveillance of the event.
May 1, 9:07 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man’s wife and his roommate were in a verbal dispute at a location on Central Boulevard.
May 1, 9:28 a.m. A person called to report someone had broken into their car on Willowood Court, took their wallet and tried using their credit cards.
May 1, 6:18 p.m. A person called to report their mail, including some checks, was stolen from Havenwood Avenue and someone had cashed the checks.
May 1, 8:04 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Carey Lane.
May 1, 8:17 p.m. A family dispute disturbed the peace on Grovewood Loop.
May 1, 9:44 p.m. A man called from Twilight Court to report being assaulted by his roommate.
May 2, 9:10 a.m. An accident with major injuries requiring fire and medical response was reported at Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.
May 2, 9:27 a.m. A person called authorities to report losing their handicap placard on Honeysuckle Court.
May 2, 11:40 a.m. A man called to report he had video of subjects taking belongings from his car the previous night on Emma Rose Boulevard.
May 2, 12:28 p.m. Authorities received a call from a man who said a friend pulled a gun on him on Palm Drive. He refused to say anything more when questioned.
May 2, 1:45 p.m. An employee from a business on Second Street called to report a subject had a fake $50 bill. The reporting person said this was the second or third time the subject had done this, but they had already left the store.
May 2, 2:35 p.m. A person called to report finding a check on the ground on Sand Creek Road.
May 2, 5:54 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Minnesota Avenue.
May 2, 8:35 p.m. A man called authorities to report his bike had been taken from his truck on Second Street. A passerby saw the incident and described the subject as a male in a black hoodie.
May 2, 9:43 p.m. A health and safety code violation was reported on Carnegie Lane.
May 3, 3:12 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was caused by a family fight on Apple Hill Drive.
May 3, 5:23 a.m. An employee from a business on Lone Tree Way called to report the business had been broken into and cigarettes stolen. He said he would pull video surveillance for responding officers.
May 3, 11:48 a.m. A person called to report the driver’s door on their vehicle had been pried open and items taken from the vehicle. This incident occurred on Torrey Pines Drive.
May 3, 12:09 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported near the intersection of Trilogy and Vineyards parkways.
May 3, 12:47 p.m. A woman called from San Juan Oaks Road to report finding multiple garage door openers. She said she was able to return two of them to her neighbors and had two left.
May 3, 2:51 p.m. A person called to report a suspicious vehicle on Spanish Bay Drive. The reporting person said their daughter had seen the vehicle at 3 a.m. and thought it might be connected to some other incidents in the area. The reporting person said they followed the vehicle and watched it go into Shadow Lakes.
May 3, 6:57 p.m. A person called authorities to report finding a stripped moped on the bike path next to Liberty High School.
May 3, 10:37 p.m. A person called from Torrey Pines Drive to report a subject in a black hoodie was in front of their house checking vehicles.
May 4, 9:19 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Putter Drive.
May 4, 9:41 a.m. A person called to report they had purchased a car seat online and found the website was fraudulent.
May 4, 10:40 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
May 4, 10:47 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
May 4, 2:16 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Arlington Way.
May 4, 8:10 p.m. A subject wanted on a warrant resulted in a juvenile arrest at the Brentwood Police Department.
May 4, 10:18 p.m. A health and safety code violation was reported on Carnegie Lane.
Oakley
May 3, 12:35 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped near Fifth and Star streets.
May 3, 12:47 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 1800 block of Hemlock Drive.
May 3, 12:57 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1900 block of W. Summerfield Court.
May 3, 1:09 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of Hemlock Drive.
May 3, 1:51 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 1800 block of Santa Fe Street.
May 3, 6:09 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at Best Western.
May 3, 6:48 p.m. A false alarm was reported on the 100 block of O’Hara Avenue.
May 3, 8:38 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 100 block of E. Cypress Road.
May 3, 8:47 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 50 block of Vella Circle.
May 3, 9:14 a.m. A security check was made at Lucky’s.
May 3, 9:31 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported at an unknown location.
May 3, 10:42 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 900 block of Forbes Court.
May 3, 11:14 a.m. A patrol request was made at Lucky’s.
May 3, 11:27 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near Main Street and Laurel Road.
May 4, 1:03 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 5000 block of Teixeira Way.
May 4, 2:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane.
May 4, 7:02 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 4200 block of Gold Run Drive.
May 4, 7:28 a.m. A security check was made at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
May 4, 7:41 a.m. A mentally ill commitment was made on the 1900 block of Sherry Circle.
May 4, 7:53 a.m. Battery was reported at Main Street and E. Cypress Road.
May 4, 8:07 a.m. A service to a citizen was made at the Oakley Police Department
