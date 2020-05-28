The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 5, 3:56 a.m. A woman on Carlisle Drive called authorities to report she was the victim of a scam.
May 5, 5:05 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 5, 8:23 a.m. Authorities received a report that tenants came to an office on Central Boulevard to threaten the manager.
May 5, 8:34 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Mojave Drive.
May 5, 8:35 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Flowering Plum Place.
May 5, 8:35 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
May 5, 8:36 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Stratford Court.
May 5, 8:36 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Alta Street.
May 5, 11:15 a.m. Authorities received a report that two men ran out of a store on Lone Tree Way with product worth $250. The men got into an older, four-door silver Cadillac El Dorado and left.
May 5, 3:12 p.m. An employee at a business on Lone Tree Way called to report a customer got an oil change and when they tried to pay for it, their credit card was declined. The customer then left without paying.
May 5, 4:17 p.m. Activity was reported on Palm Court.
May 5, 4:18 p.m. Activity was reported on Continente Avenue.
May 5, 4:19 p.m. Activity was reported on Tiffany Drive.
May 5, 11:22 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Arlington Way.
May 6, 8:41 a.m. A person went to the Brentwood Police Department in a gold Lexus SUV to report they had sent $100,000 to a person they possibly thought was a friend. The person said the transaction was made on Bamboo Drive.
May 6, 12:55 p.m. A person called from Walnut Boulevard to report $4,900 had been taken from their business account.
May 6, 3:18 p.m. A person called from a business on Brentwood Boulevard to report they had video of someone in the store at 12:30 p.m. taking a large amount of Yeti cups and leaving.
May 6, 5:38 p.m. A person called authorities to report finding a purse on Shady Willow Lane.
May 6, 6:25 p.m. An uncontrollable juvenile was reported near the intersection of Redhaven and Norris streets.
May 6, 8:10 p.m. Transients were reported as disturbing the peace near Brentwood Boulevard and Pine Street.
May 5, 6:14 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 80 block of Carol Lane.
May 5, 6:43 a.m. A security check was made at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
May 5, 7:10 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on the 4700 block of Burgundy Drive.
May 5, 7:47 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Delta Vista Middle School.
May 5, 8:47 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Gateway Drive.
May 5, 9:00 a.m. A security check was made at Oakley Town Center.
May 5, 9:15 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1900 block of Hemlock Drive.
May 5, 12:40 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of Hill Avenue.
May 5, 12:49 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Chablis Court and Gamay Drive.
May 5, 3:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Best Western.
May 5, 3:36 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported near Calle De Oro and Frandoras Circle.
May 6, 7:03 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 6000 block of Bridgehead Road.
May 6, 7:32 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 3200 block of Crismore Drive.
May 6, 8:13 a.m. A security check was made at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
May 6, 9:13 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 4100 block of Richard Way.
May 6, 9:46 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 20 block of Poco Lane.
May 6, 9:53 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 1700 block of Pecan Lane.
May 6, 9:57 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Rubens Way.
May 6, 10:33 a.m. A patrol request was made at Amberwind Circle and Willowrun Way.
May 6, 11:25 a.m. A runaway juvenile was reported on the 1300 block of Bynum Way.
May 6, 11:45 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 5100 block of Claremont Lane.
May 6, 11:51 a.m. A patrol request was made at East Cypress and Jersey Island roads.
May 6, 2:13 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 5500 block of Main Street.
May 6, 2:42 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 3900 block of Cloverbrook Avenue.
May 6, 2:47 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4800 block of Canopy Lane.
May 6, 2:48 p.m. A patrol request was made at Hook, Line and Sinker.
May 6, 3:16 p.m. A loud motorcycle was reported on Longhorn Way and Rose Avenue.
May 10, 1:24 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lafayette Drive.
May 10, 8:03 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Lobelia Court.
May 10, 10:03 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Wilbur Lane.
May 10, 10:55 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Wilber Avenue.
May 10, 2:09 p.m. A person driving under the influence was reported on E. Tregallas Road.
May 10, 2:13 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Deer Valley Road.
May 10, 6:11 p.m. Property was found near Reimche Drive and Cooper Court.
May 10, 8:35 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Wainfleet Court.
May 10, 9:00 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported near the intersection of Robert Street and Lone Tree Way.
May 11, 1:05 a.m. A harassment complaint was made on West 20th Street.
May 11, 5:07 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on E. 18th Street.
May 11, 7:30 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported on W. Fourth Street.
May 11, 7:48 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Delta Fair Boulevard.
May 11, 8:23 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
May 11, 11:41 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported on Mayflower Drive.
May 11, 12:48 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on E. 18th Street.
May 11, 1:56 p.m. A traffic stop was made on L Street.
May 11, 5:03 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Auto Center Drive.
May 11, 5:45 p.m. Assault was reported on Null Drive.
May 11, 11:56 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on West Tregallas Road.
