The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity
Dec. 10, 6:52 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 70 block of Deerpark Court.
Dec. 10, 7:41 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Malicoat Avenue.
Dec. 10, 7:47 a.m. A parking violation was reported on Santa Fe Court.
Dec. 10, 7:57 a.m. Credit fraud was reported on the 20 block of Lowell Court.
Dec. 10, 8:06 a.m. A California Vehicle Code violation was reported at the intersection of Laurel Road and Haley Court.
Dec. 10, 10:24 a.m. Petty theft was reported near the intersection of Laurel Road and Highway 4.
Dec. 10, 12:40 p.m. Threats were made on the 1700 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Dec. 10, 12:49 p.m. Simple assault was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Dec. 10, 1:07 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 10 block of Minaret Road.
Dec. 10, 2:59 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 5200 block of Ironwood Lane.
Dec. 10, 4:52 p.m. A California Vehicle Code violation was reported at the intersection of Cypress Court and Cypress Road.
Dec. 10, 5:05 p.m. A patrol request was made at Summer Lake Park.
Dec. 10, 5:13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 100 block of Sonora Court.
Dec. 13, 11:28 a.m. A strongarm robbery was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Dec. 13, 11:46 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on West 2nd Street.
Dec. 13, 12:09 p.m. A traffic stop was made on West 2nd Street.
Dec. 13, 12:55 p.m. Carjacking was reported on St. Francis Drive.
Dec. 13, 1:00 p.m. Simple assault was reported on West 10th Street.
Dec. 13, 3:28 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 13, 5:19 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 13, 5:24 p.m. A traffic accident was reported on West 10th Street.
Dec. 13, 6:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lemontree Court.
Dec. 13, 6:38 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 15, 7:22 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Willow Avenue.
Dec. 15, 10:28 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on J Street.
Dec. 15, 11:31 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Empire Avenue.
Dec. 15, 1:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Perry Way.
Dec. 15, 1:33 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Somersville Road.
Dec. 15, 3:02 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on G Street.
Dec. 15, 4:18 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mokelumne Drive.
Dec. 15, 4:45 p.m. Petty theft was reported on East 18th Street.
Dec. 15, 4:48 p.m. Shots fired were reported on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 15, 6:06 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Marina Place.
Dec. 15, 10:26 p.m. Carjacking was reported on Ridgeline Drive.
Dec. 15, 10:44 p.m. A neighbor complaint was made on East 7th Street.
Dec. 15, 11:22 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Carla Court.
Dec. 15, 6:11 a.m. Authorities received a report that someone stole a generator from a job site at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 15, 7:37 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Whitehall Lane.
Dec. 15, 11:25 a.m. Authorities received a report of a man trespassing on property on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 15, 12:55 p.m. A woman called from Craig Court to report she had been enduring music since 9:00 a.m. and the music was in violation of her restraining order.
Dec. 15, 2:09 p.m. A person called to report a cad convertor had been stolen during the night from a location on Norris Street.
Dec. 15, 2:49 p.m. A woman called to report she had possibly seen some subjects trying to get into her vehicle. She also reported finding identification and other items on the ground next to her vehicle. This call came from Madera Street.
Dec. 15, 3:12 p.m. A subject with a gun was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 15, 6:51 p.m. Assault and a domestic disturbance was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 16, 7:57 a.m. Authorities received a report the chains on a gate were cut and keys to a garbage truck were taken from a location on Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 16, 9:46 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Birch Street.
Dec. 16, 10:44 a.m. A man called to report a restraining order violation on Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 16, 11:53 a.m. A person called to report their locked mailbox on Autumn Valley Way had been broken into, and a package with gifts and money were stolen.
Dec. 16, 12:07 p.m. A woman called to report damage to the front of her vehicle occurred while it was parked on Sand Creek Road. She said she had been in a verbal argument with a subject over her parking spot before she went into a store, and when she came back, she found the damage and believed it was caused by the same subject. She had a witness for the argument, but not for the damage.
Dec. 16, 2:28 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
