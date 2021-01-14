The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Dec. 4 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of dangerous drugs near the intersection of Piper and Willow roads.
Dec. 7 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of dangerous drugs near the intersection of Bethel Island and Taylor roads.
Dec. 8 A service to a citizen was performed on the 300 block of Alcott Court.
Dec. 10 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Dec. 10 Public drunkenness was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Dec. 12 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported at an unavailable location.
Dec. 14 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Drive.
Dec. 15 Domestic violence was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Drive.
Dec. 18 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1800 block of Taylor Road.
Dec. 19 Domestic violence was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Drive.
Dec. 20 Domestic violence was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Drive.
Dec. 23 A warrant arrest was made on the 2100 block of Taylor Road.
Dec. 26 A general disturbance of the peace was reported at an unavailable location.
Dec. 27 A residential burglary was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Drive.
Dec. 2 A misdemeanor was reported at the intersection of Byron Highway and Camino Diablo.
Dec. 3 Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported at the intersection of Byer Road and Byron Highway.
Dec. 6 A warrant arrest was made at an unavailable location.
Dec. 16 A service to a citizen was performed on the 3500 block of Byer Road.
Dec. 17 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Byron Highway.
Dec. 28 Domestic violence was reported on the 24500 block of Marsh Creek Road.
Dec. 29 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 1500 block of Hoffman Lane.
Dec. 31 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 3500 block of Willow Way.
Dec. 1 Grand theft from a vehicle was reported on the 400 block of Hastings Drive.
Dec. 1 Commercial burglary was reported on the 2600 block of Cherry Hills Drive.
Dec. 3 An infraction was reported on the 1500 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Dec. 4 A hospitalization was reported on the 1800 block of Dolphin Court.
Dec. 4 Domestic violence was reported on the 2400 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Dec. 4 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 700 block of Wilde Court and the 1600 block of Riverlake Road.
Dec. 4 Auto burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Cove Lane, the 100 block of Tennyson Court, the 4500 block of Clipper Drive, and the 2100 block of Cypress Point.
Dec. 4 Petty theft of a bicycle was reported on the 5800 block of Yawl Street.
Dec. 4 Illegal entry was reported on the 4500 block of Cove Lane.
Dec. 5 Criminal threats were reported on the 2100 block of Breaker Court.
Dec. 6 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 2200 block of Cypress Point.
Dec. 8 Petty theft was reported on the 500 block of Livingston Court.
Dec. 10 Petty theft was reported on the 2000 block of Bridgeport Loop.
Dec. 11 Identity theft was reported near the intersection of Bridgeport Loop and Cumberland Way and on the 900 block of Natoma Court.
Dec. 12 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2400 block of Pinehurst Court.
Dec. 14 Lost property was reported on the 5600 block of Schooner Loop.
Dec. 15 Authorities received a report of subjects tampering with a vehicle on the 5600 block of Marlin Drive.
Dec. 15 A missing adult was reported on the 8500 block of Pinehollow Circle.
Dec. 16 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 2200 block of Reef Court.
Dec. 16 A warrant arrest was made on the 2100 block of Newport Court.
Dec. 16 A noncriminal death was reported on the 1400 block of Sail Court.
Dec. 18 An infraction was reported on the 1700 block of Seal Way.
Dec. 19 Identity theft was reported on the 50 block of Outrigger Way.
Dec. 20 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 4700 block of Spinnaker Way.
Dec. 20 Violation of a court order was reported on the 2400 block of Yosemite Way.
Dec. 20 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5500 block of Marlin Drive.
Dec. 21 An infraction was reported on the 1500 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Dec. 22 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Edgeview and St. Andrews drives.
Dec. 22 Domestic battery was reported on the 2000 block of Windward Point.
Dec. 24 A civil situation was reported on the 4100 block of Beacon Place.
Dec. 24 Domestic violence was reported on the 5700 block of Cutter Loop.
Dec. 25 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5800 block of Yawl Street.
Dec. 26 Credit card fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Riverlake Road.
Dec. 6 A court order was violated on the 3400 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Dec. 9 Littering was reported near the intersection of Delta and Holland Tract roads.
Dec. 13 A stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Curlew Connex and Knightsen Avenue.
Dec. 15 Noncriminal circumstances were reported on the 4100 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Dec. 22 A warrant arrest was reported on the 50 block of Pastor Lane.
Dec. 28 A residential burglary was reported on the 2500 block of Sunset Road.
