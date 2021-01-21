The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Dec. 22, 6:07 a.m. Authorities received a report unknown subjects had broken the passenger window of a Toyota Tacoma parked on Valdry Court. A credit card and cash were taken.
Dec. 22, 7:02 a.m. A solo vehicle accident involving a small truck was reported at the intersection of Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue.
Dec. 22, 9:44 a.m. A person called authorities to report a battery had been stolen from a forklift at a location on Clare Street.
Dec. 22, 12:07 p.m. A person called authorities to report identity theft. The reporting person said they had received a call from their bank informing them an unknown subject had attempted to open an account with the reporting person’s information.
Dec. 22, 1:05 p.m. An employee at a business on Sand Creek Road called to report two women had just walked out of the store with $1,000 worth of merchandise. When he attempted to stop them, they pushed him out of the way and walked out, leaving in an unknown vehicle.
Dec. 22, 3:37 p.m. Loud music was reported on Craig Court.
Dec. 22, 4:29 p.m. A woman called authorities to report she left her wallet in a shopping cart on Brentwood Boulevard. She believed someone had taken it because it had not been returned to any employees at the business.
Dec. 22, 5:50 p.m. A person called authorities to report their white Ford F-150 had been stolen sometime between 1:30 p.m. and now from Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 22, 5:58 p.m. A woman called to report a missing $300 gift card.
Dec. 22, 6:11 p.m. A person called authorities to report their vehicle had been hit while parked on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 22, 9:49 p.m. A verbal family dispute was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 23, 1:25 a.m. A person called to report they had video surveillance of a subject stealing gas from a vehicle parked on Peach Tree Court.
Dec. 23, 9:28 a.m. A person called to report finding a number of credit and debit cards with different names on them while cleaning out an abandoned rental property on Guthrie Lane.
Dec. 23, 10:35 a.m. An employee from a business on Sand Creek Road called to report two adult subjects had walked out of the store with six pairs of shoes. The reporting person said these two subjects had done this before. Previously, they had left in a silver Infiniti, but the reporting person said they did not see a car this time.
Dec. 23, 11:18 a.m. Authorities received a report of mail found on the trail between Medallion Drive and Picadilly Lane.
Dec. 23, 12:54 p.m. A person came into the Brentwood Police Department to report their vehicle had been stolen from Shady Willow Lane sometime during the last three weeks while the reporting person was out of town.
Dec. 23, 1:39 p.m. A woman called authorities to report someone had damaged her gray Ford F-250 when they attempted to steal it. This incident occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 23, 2:28 p.m. Authorities were notified of the theft of a jacket and work boots on Lone Tree Way by a male subject, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall.
Dec. 23, 3:19 p.m. Two men were reported fighting on Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 31, 8:25 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Viera Avenue.
Dec. 31, 10:32 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on West 6th Street.
Dec. 31, 10:43 a.m. Shots were fired at a residence on Barmouth Drive.
Dec. 31, 12:25 p.m. Shots were fired at a residence on Hillcrest Avenue.
Dec. 31, 12:52 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Dec. 31, 1:04 p.m. Arson was reported on Viera Avenue.
Dec. 31, 2:28 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 31, 2:44 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Verne Roberts Circle.
Dec. 31, 4:43 p.m. A parking complaint was made on Crocker Way.
Dec. 31, 9:41 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Fulton Shipyard Road.
Dec. 31, 11:50 p.m. Property was found on L Street.
Jan. 2, 12:13 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Putnam Street.
Jan. 2, 5:28 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Claudia Court.
Jan. 2, 9:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Elk Drive.
Jan. 2, 10:26 a.m. An unknown problem was reported on Auto Center Drive.
Jan. 2, 11:06 a.m. Carjacking was reported on Robles Drive.
Jan. 2, 11:28 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Westwood Way.
Jan. 2, 2:48 p.m. Identity theft and fraud were reported on Hidden Hills Court.
Jan. 2, 4:15 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on San Jose Drive.
Jan. 2, 4:17 p.m. A simple assault was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Jan. 2, 4:48 p.m. Possible shots were heard on O Street.
Jan. 2, 8:42 p.m. Authorities received a report of a person shooting at a residence.
Jan. 2, 8:56 p.m. Shots fired at a residence and simple assault were reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 2, 9:11 p.m. Shots were fired at a residence on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 2, 9:23 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Mahogany Way.
Jan. 2, 11:00 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 2, 11:58 p.m. An accident involving a drunk driver was reported on West 10th Street.
Jan. 3, 3:02 a.m. A warrant arrest was made at Raley’s.
Jan. 3, 3:14 a.m. A security check was made at Vintage Elementary School.
Jan. 3, 10:27 a.m. Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Quail Valley Run.
Jan. 3, 11:52 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 500 block of Brinwood Way.
Jan. 3, 12:15 p.m. A California Vehicle Code moving violation was reported at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Laurel Road.
Jan. 3, 12:34 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 2200 block of East Cypress Road.
Jan. 3, 12:46 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 100 block of Zartop Street.
Jan. 3, 1:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Creekside Park.
Jan. 3, 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery was reported on the 2600 block of Main Street.
Jan. 3, 6:05 p.m. A welfare check was made on the 4500 block of Main Street.
Jan. 3, 6:12 p.m. A patrol request was made at Summer Lake Park.
Jan. 3, 7:06 p.m. A welfare check was made at Shell Gas Station.
Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 500 block of Windsor Court.
Jan. 3, 10:45 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 2100 block of Laurel Road.
