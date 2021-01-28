The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Jan. 5, 1:26 a.m. A missing person was reported on Pomona Drive.
Jan. 5, 6:35 a.m. A person reported five bottles of methadone were stolen from Las Colinas Drive.
Jan. 5, 9:31 a.m. Authorities received a report of two vehicles apparently abandoned near the intersection of Heidorn Ranch and Old Sand Creek roads. One vehicle was a red and gold Ford Expedition and the other was a blue and gray Dodge truck without wheels. The reporting person said there were no people near the vehicles.
Jan. 5, 9:35 a.m. License plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on MacArthur Way.
Jan. 5, 10:10 a.m. A court ordered restraining order violation was reported on Village Drive. The reporting person said he saw subjects going in and out of his apartment on camera but didn’t know if they were still there.
Jan. 5, 10:36 a.m. A person called authorities to report a physical fight on Brentwood Boulevard that began outside, then moved inside. The reporting person said they did not know if it continued.
Jan. 5, 2:08 p.m. A person called authorities to report a white Jeep Grand Cherokee backed into their vehicle, then left. This report came from Brentwood Boulevard.
Jan. 5, 3:27 p.m. Authorities received a report of an accident with no injuries at the intersection of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane between a Mazda and a truck. The reporting person said the Mazda was in the middle of the intersection, unable to move.
Jan. 5, 6:38 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on Balfour Road near State Route 4. The suspect vehicle was a silver Scion that hit an unknown vehicle, then left. An arrest was made.
Jan. 6, 2:40 a.m. A woman called to report the window of her car parked on Shady Willow Lane had been shattered and she did not know what caused it.
Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m. A domestic verbal dispute was reported on Gracie Lane.
Jan. 6, 8:06 a.m. Grand theft of various types of solar equipment was reported on Trilogy Parkway.
Jan. 6, 8:11 a.m. A person called authorities to report a man left a bike in front of a store on Balfour Road.
Jan. 6, 11:25 a.m. Authorities received a report that a white Jeep Cherokee on Brentwood Boulevard had been spray painted black, and had hockey sticks and its license plates stolen.
Jan. 6, 12:29 p.m. An employee at a store on Sand Creek Road called authorities to report an adult female took eight fragrances and left the store. The employee said the subject was wearing a lavender hoodie, gray sweats, and possibly had two tattoos on her neck and hands.
Jan. 6, 2:40 p.m. A woman called from Kingfisher Street to report shots fired at her home. She had bullets through her patio door, curtains, kitchen table and chairs. She said she had casings and bullets.
Jan. 6, 4:44 p.m. A woman called to report an unknown adult male swung a metal stick at her on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 6, 7:02 p.m. Authorities received a report an unknown subject broke into a black Audi S5 parked on Lone Tree Way and took items.
Jan. 10, 7:25 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Somersville Road.
Jan. 10, 7:26 a.m. A traffic stop revealed weapons violations on Somersville Road.
Jan. 10, 11:01 a.m. A person brandishing a weapon was reported on West 9th Street.
Jan. 10, 12:05 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Country Hills Drive.
Jan. 10, 12:38 p.m. A garage burglary was reported on Gentrytown Drive.
Jan. 10, 3:18 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Mahogany Way.
Jan. 10, 4:31 p.m. A missing adult was reported on L Street.
Jan. 10, 4:38 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Somersville and Buchanan roads.
Jan. 10, 5:03 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Wymore Lane.
Jan. 10, 6:49 p.m. A narcotics health and safety code violation was reported on Rockford Drive.
Jan. 10, 7:56 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Madrid Lane.
Jan. 10, 8:11 p.m. Grand theft was reported on A Street.
Jan. 10, 10:35 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Fitzuren Road.
Jan. 11, 9:07 a.m. Petty theft was reported on South San Francisco Way.
Jan. 11, 9:09 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Tregallas Road.
Jan. 11, 9:59 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on West 8th Street.
Jan. 11, 10:14 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Somersville and Buchanan roads.
Jan. 11, 10:49 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on Chaparral Court.
Jan. 11, 11:30 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on San Jose Drive.
Jan. 11, 12:31 p.m. A weapons violation was reported on Buck Mountain Court.
Jan. 11, 1:49 p.m. Grand theft from a residence was reported on Quail Court.
Jan. 11, 3:36 p.m. Property was found on Peppertree Way.
Jan. 11, 3:41 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Fulton Shipyard Road.
Jan. 11, 10:03 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Deer Valley Road.
Jan. 5, 5:11 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Watchtide Way.
Jan. 5, 6:30 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Creekside Park.
Jan. 5, 7:38 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
Jan. 5, 7:53 a.m. A parking violation was reported on Freemark Lane.
Jan. 5, 8:25 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Sandy Lane.
Jan. 5, 8:50 a.m. Forgery was reported on the 400 block of Bayview Drive.
Jan. 5, 10:51 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 300 block of 4th Street.
Jan. 5, 11:36 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 800 block of Santa Fe Court.
Jan. 5, 11:47 a.m. A patrol request was made on East Cypress and Bethel Island roads.
Jan. 5, 11:58 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 2800 block of Main Street.
Jan. 5, 1:58 p.m. Petty theft was reported at the intersection of Carpenter Road and Empire Avenue.
Jan. 5, 7:37 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on Rose Avenue and Simoni Ranch Road.
Jan. 5, 10:41 p.m. A property accident was reported on the 2600 block of East Cypress Road.
Jan. 6, 12:55 a.m. A patrol request was made at Orchard Park Elementary School.
Jan. 6, 4:43 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 1100 block of Woodglen Drive.
Jan. 6, 7:16 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 800 block of Souvrain Court.
Jan. 6, 8:51 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Jan. 6, 8:57 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 10 block of Brooks Court.
Jan. 6, 10:26 a.m. Identity theft was reported on the 100 block of East Home Street.
Jan. 6, 12:06 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 1300 block of Main Street.
Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the post office.
Jan. 6, 4:16 p.m. Authorities received a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on the 40 block of Matisse Court.
Jan. 6, 4:43 p.m. Petty theft of a purse and shoplifting were reported at Ace Hardware.
Jan. 6, 6:04 p.m. Grand theft was reported on the 5400 block of Sunset Meadows Lane.
Jan. 6, 8:34 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
Jan. 6, 8:36 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Concannon Drive and Chandon Court.
