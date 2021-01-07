The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Dec. 17, 5:29 a.m. A person opening a business on Brentwood Boulevard called to report the lock on the door had been drilled out. They were unsure if anything had been taken but planned to do an inventory.
Dec. 17, 9:53 a.m. A fight amongst family members was reported on Prominent Drive.
Dec. 17, 10:07 a.m. A business on Sand Creek Road called to report an adult male subject took a pair of shoes and ran out of the store.
Dec. 17, 11:23 a.m. A student found a wallet on Crawford Drive and brought it to the Brentwood Police Department.
Dec. 17, 3:39 p.m. An employee from a business on Sand Creek Road called authorities to report a person who had taken merchandise on two previous occasions had come back into the store.
Dec. 17, 5:46 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 17, 9:01 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 18, 5:06 a.m. A person called from their home on Pear Tree Court to report finding fresh blood in front of their garage. They said they did not know where it came from, but had seen a vehicle in the area at 3:50 a.m.
Dec. 20, 12:37 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on St. Frances Drive.
Dec. 20, 2:23 a.m. Authorities received a report of a female with a gun on Manzanita Way.
Dec. 20, 5:21 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Dec. 20, 8:59 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on Cavallo Road.
Dec. 20, 9:55 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on Belle Drive.
Dec. 20, 10:32 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Vista Grande Drive.
Dec. 20, 11:28 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on West 18th Street.
Dec. 20, 12:09 p.m. Property was found on L Street.
Dec. 20, 2:23 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 20, 3:10 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Cook Street.
Dec. 20, 3:58 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Somersville Road.
Dec. 20, 4:39 p.m. An armed robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 20, 5:11 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Galenez Way.
Dec. 20, 9:44 p.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired at a residence on Braemar Street.
Dec. 20, 10:53 p.m. An complaint of an intruder was made on East 16th Street.
Dec. 21, 8:27 a.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired on Horseshoe Circle.
Dec. 21, 8:46 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Willow Avenue.
Dec. 21, 10:14 a.m. A health and safety violation was reported on West 13th Street.
Dec. 21, 11:04 a.m. A security check was made on Grimsby Drive.
Dec. 21, 11:38 a.m. A complaint of an intruder was made on Cambry Road.
Dec. 21, 12:43 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Gallier Loop.
Dec. 21, 12:46 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Sunset Lane.
Dec. 21, 4:50 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Hillcrest Drive.
Dec. 21, 5:29 p.m. Grand theft auto was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Dec. 21, 7:44 p.m. A missing person was reported on Monterey Drive.
Dec. 21, 9:50 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lipton Street.
Dec. 21, 10:41 p.m. A traffic stop was made on West 10th Street.
Dec. 12, 1:43 a.m. A California vehicle code moving violation was reported on Empire Avenue.
Dec. 12, 1:43 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on the 200 block of West Acme Street.
Dec. 12, 2:33 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Big Break Marina.
Dec. 12, 3:35 a.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Laurel and Neroly roads.
Dec. 12, 6:12 a.m. A patrol request was made at Creekside Park.
Dec. 12, 7:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at an unavailable location.
Dec. 12, 7:25 a.m. A California vehicle code moving violation was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Bridgehead Road.
Dec. 12, 7:49 a.m. A property accident was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
Dec. 12, 7:53 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 700 block of Solitude Drive.
Dec. 12, 8:52 a.m. A strongarm robbery was reported on the 4500 block of Main Street.
Dec. 12, 12:15 p.m. Lost property was reported on Carol Lane.
Dec. 12, 4:18 p.m. A patrol request was made at Gehringer Elementary School.
Dec. 12, 4:34 p.m. A 911 hang-up call originated from the 1100 block of Donatello Way.
Dec. 12, 6:16 p.m. A security check was made at Creekside Park.
Dec. 12, 6:52 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 400 block of Beaulieu Lane.
Dec. 12, 6:53 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the intersection of Hemlock Drive and Callia Court.
Dec. 12, 9:56 p.m. A traffic stop was made at the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Main Street.
