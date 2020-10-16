The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
Sept. 4 A warrant arrest was made on the 2400 block of Wayfarer Court.
Sept. 4 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 4900 block of South Point.
Sept. 4 A mentally ill commitment was made at the intersection of Beaver Lane and Willow Lake Road.
Sept. 4 A misdemeanor was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 5 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1400 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Sept. 5 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5600 block of Schooner Loop.
Sept. 5 Domestic battery was reported on the 20 block of Outrigger Way.
Sept. 5 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bixler Road and Newport Drive.
Sept. 6 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 5800 block of Marina Road.
Sept. 6 A service to a citizen was performed on the 4900 block of South Point.
Sept. 7 Counterfeit currency was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 11 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5400 block of Gold Creek Circle.
Sept. 12 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4700 block of Clipper Drive.
Sept. 12 Battery was reported on the 2200 block of Biscay Court.
Sept. 12 An individual on the 1700 block of Dune Point Way was hospitalized.
Sept. 13 Mentally ill commitments were made on the 3500 block of Keystone Loop and the 5000 block of Discovery Point.
Sept. 14 A misdemeanor was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 15 Petty theft was reported on the 300 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Sept. 15 A missing juvenile was reported on the 5700 block of Cutter Loop.
Sept. 16 A misdemeanor was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 16 Domestic battery was reported on the 700 block of Blake Court.
Sept. 16 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Coral Court and Sailboat Drive.
Sept. 19 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 5200 block of Laguna Court.
Sept. 22 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 5800 block of Yawl Street.
Sept. 22 A mentally ill commitment was made at the intersection of North Lakefront Loop and Mystic Court.
Sept. 27 Domestic battery was reported on the 2200 block of Reef Court.
Sept. 3 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 4600 block of Sandmound Road Boulevard.
Sept. 4 Grand theft of a vehicle was reported on the 3500 block of Wells Road.
Sept. 7 Corporal injury of a spouse occurred on the 3300 block of Wells Road.
Sept. 13 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5400 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
Sept. 16 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of narcotics on the 3500 block of Wells Road.
Sept. 20 Authorities received a report of a subject drunk in public at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Sandmound Boulevard.
Sept. 22 A warrant arrest was made on the 3300 block of Wells Road.
Sept. 2 A warrant arrest was made on the 1100 block of Qual Trail Road.
Sept. 4 A service to a citizen was performed on Holland Tract Road.
Sept. 9 Identity theft was reported on the 8400 block of Byron Highway.
Sept. 10 A service to a citizen was performed on the 80 block Broadway Lane.
Sept. 19 A burglary was reported near Old River and Franks Tract.
Sept. 21 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 1500 block of Eden Plains Road.
Sept. 23 A warrant arrest was made on the 1800 block of Eden Plains Road.
Sept. 27 Identity theft was reported near the intersection of Second Street and Delta Road.
Sept. 28 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 30 block of Mc Farland Road.
Sept. 30 Trespassing was reported on the 20 block of Cruz Road.
Sept. 2 A person in possession of marijuana for sale was reported at the intersection of Byron Highway and Byron Hot Springs Road.
Sept 4. A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Porthole Drive and State Route 4.
Sept. 6 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported at the intersection of Byron Highway and Hoffman Lane.
Sept. 9 Grand theft from a building was reported on the 7500 block of Armstrong Road.
Sept. 11 Domestic battery was reported at the intersection of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road.
Sept. 11 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Camino Diablo and Holway Drive.
Sept. 19 Sexual battery was reported on the 11500 block of Brentwood Boulevard.
Sept 22 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 3700 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
Sept. 26 Domestic violence in violation of a court order was reported at the intersection of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road.
Sept. 29 A felony was reported on the 13500 block of Byron Highway.
Sept. 1 A noncriminal death was reported at an unavailable location.
Sept. 1 Fraud was reported on the 2300 block of Taylor Road.
Sept. 3 A noncriminal death was reported at an unavailable location.
Sept. 7 A warrant arrest was made at an unavailable location.
Sept. 10 A noncriminal death was reported on the 4700 block of North Stone Road.
Sept. 11 Burglary from a boat was reported on the 3800 block of Willow Road.
Sept. 11 Grand theft was reported at an unavailable location.
Sept 13 Lost property was reported on the 5900 block of Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 13 Criminal threats were made at an unavailable location.
Sept. 14 A marine hazard was removed near the intersection of Bethel Island Road and Sunset Drive.
Sept. 17 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bethel Island and Taylor roads.
Sept. 18 A marine hazard was removed three times from the 3800 block of Willow Road.
Sept. 18 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at an unavailable location.
Sept. 18 A noncriminal death was reported at an unavailable location.
Sept. 20 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 23 A service to a citizen was performed on the 3700 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Sept. 24 A marine hazard was removed from the 3500 block of Willow Road.
Sept. 27 Trespassing was reported at the intersection of Bethel Island Road and Sandy Lane.
Sept. 29 Boat theft was reported on the 3400 block of Harbor Road.
