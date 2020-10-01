The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Sept. 5, 1:18 a.m. A person called authorities to report their roommate had assaulted them. This report came from Ashford Place.
Sept. 5, 5:54 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at a business on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person, an employee, arrived to work to find multiple vehicles in the lot had been rifled through and their doors left open.
Sept. 5, 11:05 a.m. A person found a bicycle on the trail near Shady Willow Lane and brought it to the Brentwood Police Department.
Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man had threatened his family member on Astor Court.
Sept. 5, 2:53 p.m. A woman called from Upton Pyne Drive to report she was the victim of a scam in connection with her bank account.
Sept. 5, 3:18 p.m. A person called to report they had lost their wallet on Brentwood Boulevard.
Sept. 5, 4:58 p.m. A woman called authorities to report a man had spit on her and tried to hit her while she was on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 5, 9:13 p.m. A woman called from Shasta Daisy Drive to report her ex-boyfriend would not leave her alone.
Sept. 6, 4:32 a.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was located on Brentwood Boulevard.
Sept. 6, 1:33 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
Sept. 6, 2:53 p.m. A person took a DeWalt item from a business on Brentwood Boulevard, then left in a 2016 Ford Edge with two bikes on a bike rack.
Sept. 6, 4:44 p.m. A person called to report the ignition on their car had been punched out while it was parked on Solitude Way.
Sept. 6, 6:00 p.m. Authorities received a report that two men in their 20s appeared to be smoking heroin on Balfour Road.
Sept. 6, 9:57 p.m. Authorities received a report of a subject yelling and jumping on vehicles on Walnut Boulevard.
Sept. 6, 10:34 p.m. A person called to report their vehicle had been shot at the day before on Brentwood Boulevard.
Sept. 7, 10:01 a.m. A vehicle crashed into a porch on Shady Willow Lane. No one was injured.
Sept. 7, 10:02 a.m. A person reported their Glock 19 handgun was stolen from the trunk of their car on Highland Way.
Sept. 7, 11:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the intersection of Bellmeade Court and Rosegate Avenue.
Sept. 7, 2:48 p.m. Authorities received a call from a woman in a gray Ford who said she was protecting her children from her husband, whom she said was following her.
Sept. 7, 3:46 p.m. A person called authorities to report their car’s catalytic converter was stolen while the vehicle was parked in the Dollar General parking lot.
Sept. 7, 7:21 p.m. A woman called to report her son’s bicycle had been taken from Big Basin Drive.
Sept. 7, 10:13 p.m. Authorities received a report of a person driving under the influence at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Central Boulevard. The reporting person said the subject entered the intersection during a red light, then backed up and looked confused. An arrest was made.
Sept. 13, 2:50 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sunset Lane.
Sept. 13, 3:25 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on East 18th Street.
Sept. 13, 4:05 a.m. Simple assault occurred during a welfare check on West 10th Street.
Sept. 13, 5:55 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on William Reed Drive.
Sept. 13, 6:53 a.m. An accident without injuries was reported on Prewett Ranch Drive.
Sept. 13, 8:04 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Sycamore Drive.
Sept. 13, 10:39 a.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on Cavallo Drive.
Sept. 13, 10:51 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Gloucester Street.
Sept. 13, 11:16 a.m. Shots were fired on Manzanita Way.
Sept. 13, 12:23 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Sept. 13, 1:22 p.m. A parking complaint was made on West 7th Street.
Sept. 13, 3:28 p.m. Authorities received a report of a person brandishing a weapon on Deer Valley Road.
Sept. 13, 4:26 p.m. An extra patrol request was made on Sycamore Drive.
Sept. 13, 4:36 p.m. A parking complaint was made on Marigold Way.
Sept. 13, 7:44 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Madill Street.
Sept. 13, 8:09 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parsons Lane.
Sept. 13, 9:14 p.m. An unwanted guest complaint was made on San Jose Drive.
Sept. 14, 12:08 a.m. A business’s burglary alarm went off on East 18th Street.
Sept. 14, 7:09 a.m. Suspicious circumstances and auto theft were made on East 18th Street.
Sept. 14, 9:48 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on West 10th Street.
Sept. 14, 11:10 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 14, 12:15 p.m. A shooting was reported on Redbud Way.
Sept. 14, 12:57 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Buchanan Road.
Sept. 14, 1:18 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Sept. 14, 2:00 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Honeysuckle Circle.
Sept. 14, 3:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on East 6th Street.
Sept. 14, 3:28 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a weapons violation on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Sept. 14, 5:12 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Mahogany Way.
Sept. 14, 5:47 p.m. A strongarm robbery was reported on East 16th Street.
Sept. 14, 6:23 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Ledgewood Court.
Sept. 14, 11:29 p.m. A parking complaint was made on West 19th Street.
Sept. 13, 1:57 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 50 block of Merlot Court.
Sept. 13, 5:00 a.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call came from the 100 block of Sonora Court.
Sept. 13, 5:27 a.m. An officer provided assistance to a motorist at the intersection of Truman Lane and Empire Avenue.
Sept. 13, 6:41 a.m. Authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle stopped near the Big Break Marina.
Sept. 13, 11:01 a.m. Panhandling was reported at McDonalds.
Sept. 13, 11:47 a.m. A parking violation was reported at the intersection of Main and 5th streets.
Sept. 13, 12:05 p.m. A vehicle was towed from Main Street and O’Neil Court.
