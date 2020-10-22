The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
Oct. 1, 10:40 a.m. Authorities received information of a situation on Elk Run Terrace.
Oct. 1, 11:04 a.m. A woman called to report a missing adult from Black Rock Street. She said no one in the family had heard from him and he does not work.
Oct. 1, 11:48 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Jennifer Street.
Oct. 1, 2:40 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m. A subject carrying a gun was reported inside a store on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 1, 4:33 p.m. A person called authorities to report finding a kneecap by some trees and bushes on Carrol Court. They said they thought the kneecap had been sawed off.
Oct. 2, 9:45 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
Oct. 2, 11:58 a.m. A civil complaint was made on Lone Tree Way by a woman who said an employee stole her money last Tuesday. She said she had tried to speak to management, and they did not resolve the issue. A citation was issued.
Oct. 2, 12:32 p.m. Fraud was reported on Oak Street.
Oct. 2, 3:23 p.m. A silver Ford Focus drove crashed into the vacuum area of a car wash on Brentwood Boulevard. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was towed away.
Oct. 2, 4:58 p.m. A person called authorities from Manzanillo Way to report they had been scammed out of $170,000. The person said they had given the money over a period of time to someone they had met on E-Harmony and had suspect information to share.
Oct. 2, 7:17 p.m. A woman called to report an adult male had taken a bike from her driveway on Carlisle Drive and she had surveillance video of the event.
Oct. 2, 10:21 p.m. Authorities received a report a white, lifted truck hit two vehicles at the Quickstop on Dainty Avenue, then left. No one was injured.
Oct. 3, 3:20 a.m. A person called authorities to report a vehicle had driven into a pole near the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.
Oct. 3, 6:16 a.m. A person called from Craig Court to report someone had stolen the flags from their truck.
Oct. 3, 9:58 a.m. A person called from Lone Tree Way to report receiving threatening texts.
Oct. 3, 10:15 a.m. An accident between two vehicles was reported at the intersection of Atherton Place and Atherton Court. The reporting person said one person was injured.
Oct. 3, 12:06 p.m. A major injury accident between two vehicles was reported at the intersection of Ventura Drive and John Muir Parkway.
Oct. 3, 12:12 p.m. A person called authorities to report finding a smart phone in the grass at Oak Meadow Park.
Oct. 3, 6:05 p.m. A garage fire was reported on Prince Albert Way.
Oct. 3, 7:50 p.m. A verbal family dispute was reported on Almond Street.
Oct. 4, 1:24 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 4, 3:35 a.m. A missing adult was reported on L Street.
Oct. 4, 6:25 a.m. Simple assault was reported on East 18th Street.
Oct. 4, 7:29 a.m. A weapons violation was discovered on Sunset Drive.
Oct. 4, 10:01 a.m. A municipal code violation was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 4, 10:39 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Fawn Hill Way.
Oct. 4, 11:11 a.m. Cruelty to animals was reported on Grangnelli Avenue.
Oct. 4, 1:35 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Glenhane Court.
Oct. 4, 2:45 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Somersville Road.
Oct. 4, 3:41 p.m. Public drunkenness was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 4, 3:43 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 4, 3:52 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Mark Lane.
Oct. 4, 5:28 p.m. Embezzlement was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 4, 6:09 p.m. A traffic accident without injuries was reported on Heidorn Ranch Road.
Oct. 4, 7:01 p.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired on East 6th Street.
Oct. 4, 7:56 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 4, 10:56 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Golf Course Road.
Oct. 5, 8:35 a.m. A roadway hazard and traffic accident with injuries was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 5, 9:55 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Mountaire Drive.
Oct. 5, 12:24 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Railroad Avenue.
Oct. 5, 1:31 p.m. A threats complaint and disorderly conduct were reported on L Street.
Oct. 5, 2:44 p.m. An unwanted guest complaint was made on Slatten Ranch Road.
Oct. 5, 3:16 p.m. A suspicious vehicle in violation of health and safety codes was reported on Larkspur Drive.
Oct. 5, 4:13 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. Authorities received a report of a weapons violation on East 6th Street.
Oct. 5, 5:10 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries and a robbery attempt was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 5, 5:36 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on East 18th Street.
Oct. 5, 5:49 p.m. Property was found on West 7th Street.
Oct. 5, 5:53 p.m. Identity theft was reported on East 18th Street.
Oct. 5, 6:23 p.m. Property was found on Russell Drive.
Oct. 5, 6:34 p.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on West 6th Street.
Oct. 4, 12:11 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 1900 block of Cinnamon Ridge Drive.
Oct. 4, 12:50 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Stickney Way.
Oct. 4, 1:00 a.m. A moving violation was reported on the Laurel Road westbound bypass onramp.
Oct. 4, 1:10 a.m. A loud noise was reported on the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane.
Oct. 4, 1:10 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on Frank Hengel Way.
Oct. 4, 4:08 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 5100 block of Claremont Lane.
Oct. 4, 5:30 a.m. A patrol request was made at Summerlake Park.
Oct. 4, 8:49 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Minaret Road.
Oct. 4, 9:09 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4200 block of Sequoia Drive.
Oct. 4, 9:33 a.m. Vehicle theft was performed on the 1800 block of Babbe Street.
Oct. 4, 9:41 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 20 block of Bayberry Court.
Oct. 4, 11:02 a.m. Reckless driving was reported on Main Street.
Oct. 4, 11:09 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4900 block of Gardenia Way.
Oct. 4, 11:18 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported near the intersection of Deerpark Way and Deerpark Road.
