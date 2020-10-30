The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Oct. 11, 2:28 a.m. Authorities received a report of a person, drunk in public, on East 18th Street.
Oct. 11, 7:42 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Fitzuren Road.
Oct. 11, 8:35 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Oct. 11, 10:18 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 3rd Street.
Oct. 11, 11:38 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on East 13th Street.
Oct. 11, 11:42 a.m. Simple assault was reported on West 10th Street.
Oct. 11, 12:42 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Nanimo Court.
Oct. 11, 12:55 p.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired on Deerspring Way.
Oct. 11, 1:36 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on G Street.
Oct. 11, 2:53 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lake Drive.
Oct. 11, 4:33 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a narcotics violation on West 9th Street.
Oct. 11, 4:42 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Deer Valley Road.
Oct. 11, 4:45 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on East 18th Street.
Oct. 11, 5:10 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Slatten Ranch Road.
Oct. 11, 10:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Auto Center Drive.
Oct. 11, 10:34 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Texas Street.
Oct. 11, 11:26 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 13, 3:11 a.m. Possible shots were reported on Peppertree Way.
Oct. 13, 5:22 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Sagebrush Drive.
Oct. 13, 7:30 a.m. A traffic stop revealed a narcotics violation on Buchanan Road.
Oct. 13, 8:04 a.m. Trespassing was reported on East 7th Street.
Oct. 13, 10:18 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on West 2nd Street.
Oct. 13, 10:54 a.m. A traffic stop revealed a weapons violation on San Jose Drive.
Oct. 13, 12:37 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Milestone Court.
Oct. 13, 1:00 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Country Hills Drive.
Oct. 13, 1:12 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Terranova Drive.
Oct. 13, 4:30 p.m. A traffic stop led to an outside warrant arrest on Auto Center Drive.
Oct. 13, 5:16 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a narcotics violation on Dallas Ranch Road.
Oct. 4, 2:57 a.m. An accident was reported on Walnut Boulevard. The reporting person said a van involved in the accident had been going 100 miles per hour before crashing.
Oct. 4, 9:59 a.m. A person called authorities to report two trucks parked on Great Falls Drive had their windows smashed.
Oct. 4, 12:04 p.m. A woman called authorities to report a hit-and-run in a parking lot on Sand Creek Road. She said she was getting out of her Honda Accord when a black Mercedes pulled in, hit her car, and almost hit her.
Oct. 4, 1:19 p.m. A verbal family dispute was reported on Claremont Drive.
Oct. 5, 2:41 a.m. An accident with major injuries was reported at the intersection of Vineyard Parkway and Vintage Circle.
Oct. 5, 3:38 a.m. A person called authorities to report a suspicious white sedan on the bike path near Elizabeth Way, occupied by one male.
Oct. 5, 6:21 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Giannini Ranch Road.
Oct. 5, 8:15 a.m. An accident between an SUV and a company truck was reported at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Grant Street.
Oct. 5, 12:40 p.m. A person called authorities to report their mail and a package were stolen. The post office was aware of the theft and advised the reporting person to notify the police department.
Oct. 5, 1:13 p.m. A person found a phone with a cracked screen in the road near Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard and brought it to the police department.
Oct. 5, 1:23 p.m. A person called authorities to report their parents found a wallet in Santa Cruz and brought it back home. The driver’s license showed an address in Sacramento.
Oct. 5, 1:56 p.m. A person called from Salice way to talk about an officer trying to get fingerprints overnight.
Oct. 5, 2:14 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 5, 8:11 p.m. A person called authorities from Crescent Drive to report an unknown woman, 50 to 60 years old and with blonde hair, had parked an old, silver Chevy Impala in their driveway, then aggressively rang their doorbell and tried to open the front door, while holding an unknown object.
Oct. 6, 1:17 a.m. A person called to report an unknown male adult came to their door on Brentwood Boulevard and tried to break the lock with tools before the reporting person scared him off.
Oct. 6, 11:07 a.m. Identity theft was reported on Lawrence Lane.
Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. A woman called to report a bucket with $400 in change was taken from her car while it was parked on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 6, 1:43 p.m. Authorities received a report of a blue Mongoose Mountain Bike that was found on Henry Hart Drive.
Oct. 6, 7:22 p.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Oct. 11, 12:16 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Hearthstone Circle.
Oct. 11, 12:28 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 200 block of Merganser Drive.
Oct. 11, 2:40 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the intersection of Babbe Street and Charles Way.
Oct. 11, 3:33 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 70 block of Rhine Court.
Oct. 11, 6:25 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on Gateway Drive.
Oct. 11, 6:40 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Chianti Way and Bordeaux Drive.
Oct. 11, 7:35 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Hansford Way.
Oct. 11, 7:53 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
Oct. 11, 10:55 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 2900 block of Stonecrop Drive.
Oct. 11, 12:06 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 2500 block of Main Street.
Oct. 11, 1:41 p.m. A vehicle was towed on the 100 block of Malicoat Avenue.
Oct. 11, 1:47 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
Oct. 11, 2:48 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 60 block of Hill Avenue.
Oct. 11, 4:46 p.m. A 911 hang-up call was traced to the 3700 block of Brown Road.
Oct. 11, 5:10 p.m. Trespassing with a vehicle was reported on Honey Lane.
Oct. 11, 5:41 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 1600 block of Cedar Court.
Oct. 11, 8:06 p.m. A security check was made at Crockett Park.
Oct. 11, 8:19 p.m. Terrorist threats were made on Ibis Drive.
Oct. 11, 8:44 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 3900 block of Cloverbrook Way.
