The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Sept. 18, 9:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Cornell Drive.
Sept. 18, 10:21 a.m. A person called from Lone Tree Way to report their patio window was smashed.
Sept. 18, 11:02 a.m. A woman called from Summer Circle to report a person was refusing to give her back her cat.
Sept. 18, 2:13 p.m. A person called to report finding a license plate on Myrtle Beach Drive.
Sept. 18, 3:21 p.m. A person called to report their Honda Accord was broken into the previous night while parked on Blue Ridge Avenue.
Sept. 18, 5:13 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported at Fairview Avenue and Balfour Road between two vehicles. Fire and medical responded.
Sept. 18, 5:43 p.m. A person called from Jacaranda Street to report their neighbor violated a restraining order by throwing something over the back fence.
Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. Authorities received a report of a suspicious subject on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the subject was an adult male in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black shirt over a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants. He was associating with two subjects that had a cart full of merchandise.
Sept. 18, 9:44 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Dainty Avenue.
Sept. 19, 1:55 a.m. A person called to report a suspicious person on Arlington Way.
Sept. 19, 7:48 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at Balfour Road and Garin Parkway.
Sept. 19, 8:15 a.m. Reckless driving was reported on Camden Court. An adult arrest was made.
Sept. 19, 10:38 a.m. A person called authorities to report finding a wallet near the intersection of Cabada Drive and Central Boulevard.
Sept. 19, 12:40 p.m. A family dispute became a physical fight on Craig Court.
Sept. 19, 1:39 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 19, 5:43 p.m. A person called to report their ex was threatening them on Horne Court.
Sept. 19, 6:27 p.m. A truck was reported stolen from Brentwood Boulevard.
Sept. 19, 7:50 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Valley Green Drive.
Sept. 19, 9:30 p.m. A woman called authorities to report she had left her phone at a location on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 19, 9:52 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Sunrise Drive. Fire and medical responded.
Sept. 19, 10:20 p.m. A noise complaint was made about loud music on Black Stone Drive.
Sept. 19, 11:04 p.m. Property was found at the Brentwood Police Department.
Sept. 20, 1:13 a.m. A security check was made on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Sept. 20, 7:15 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped – and narcotics were found – on East 18th Street.
Sept. 20, 8:48 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Chickie Street.
Sept. 20, 10:32 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Bonita Avenue.
Sept. 20, 11:40 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Sept. 20, 12:01 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Sept. 20, 12:51 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped – and an arrest warrant issued – on Curtis Drive.
Sept. 20, 3:39 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on West 10th Street.
Sept. 20, 5:08 p.m. A traffic stop was made on West 10th Street.
Sept. 20, 5:13 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Pioneer Way.
Sept. 20, 5:33 p.m. An assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 20, 9:01 p.m. A person called report seeing a prowler on West Third Street.
Sept. 21, 9:05 a.m. Arson was reported on East 18th Street.
Sept. 21, 10:06 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Walnut Avenue.
Sept. 21, 11:18 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Sept. 21, 11:20 a.m. A traffic stop on L Street revealed a subject involved in an identity theft case.
Sept. 21, 12:30 p.m. An unwanted guest complaint was made on L Street.
Sept. 21, 1:01 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Fitzuren Road.
Sept. 21, 1:22 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 21, 3:26 p.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on H Street.
Sept. 21, 3:48 p.m. A traffic accident without injuries was reported on Stonecrest Drive.
Sept. 21, 4:06 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Sycamore Drive.
Sept. 21, 5:44 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries and a traffic accident with injury was reported on Prewett Ranch Drive.
Sept. 21, 5:56 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Gentrytown Drive.
Sept. 21, 9:07 p.m. A suspicious person was reportedly using narcotics on Shaddick Drive.
Sept. 21, 9:57 p.m. A traffic stop on West 18th Street revealed weapons violations.
Sept. 17, 12:38 a.m. A hit-and-run was reported at the intersection of Laurel Road and Empire Drive.
Sept. 17, 2:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Golden State Parkway.
Sept. 17, 3:55 a.m. A welfare check was made at Chevron on Main Street.
Sept. 17, 4:13 a.m. A security check was made a Laurel Ball Fields.
Sept. 17, 8:38 a.m. Lost property was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Sept. 17, 9:12 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
Sept. 17, 10:42 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Main Street.
Sept. 17, 1:35 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the intersection of Eastport and Summer Lake drives.
Sept. 17, 1:59 p.m. A parking violation was reported at the intersection of Teakwood Drive and Main Street.
Sept. 17, 3:40 p.m. Identity theft was reported at the Oakley Police department.
Sept. 17, 3:46 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the intersection of Teakwood Drive and Main Street.
Sept. 17, 6:31 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 60 block of Roger Lane.
Sept. 17, 6:42 p.m. A welfare check was made at Lucky Supermarket.
Sept. 17, 6:43 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of West Cypress Road and Rose Avenue.
