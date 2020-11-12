The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Oct. 9, 1:39 a.m. Domestic assault was reported on Larkspur Lane. An arrest was made.
Oct. 9, 2:51 a.m. A vehicle involved in a burglary in Oakley was found on First Street.
Oct. 9, 4:58 a.m. Authorities received a report of activity on Garin Parkway.
Oct. 9, 2:20 p.m. Authorities received a report a silver Mazda SUV left the scene of a hit-and-run on Shady Willow Lane.
Oct. 9, 4:24 p.m. Authorities received a report that unknown persons were removing election signs on Balfour Road.
Oct. 9, 5:23 p.m. Authorities received a report of a male brandishing a gun on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 9, 6:20 p.m. Authorities received a report the driver of a blue Toyota sedan brandished a black pistol near the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Giannini Ranch Road.
Oct. 9, 11:35 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Bosk Avenue. The reporting person said the responsible vehicle was a charcoal gray Ford Fiesta.
Oct. 10, 11:23 a.m. A person called from Brentwood Boulevard to report a restraining order violation.
Oct. 10, 12:31 p.m. An employee from a store on Sand Creek Road called to report an adult male subject with tattoos and wearing dark gray pants took three pairs of Nike shoes today, and six pairs yesterday.
Oct. 10, 3:48 p.m. Authorities received a report an adult male took five pairs of women’s Nike shoes.
Oct. 10, 3:58 p.m. A health and safety violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Oct. 10, 8:14 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred between two vehicles when one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Second Street.
Oct. 10, 10:00 p.m. A domestic assault was reported at Caps on Oak Street.
Oct. 10, 10:11 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Gann Street.
Oct. 30, 1:47 a.m. Property was found on West 10th Street.
Oct. 30, 8:13 a.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on Spanos Street.
Oct. 30, 12:19 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on East 18th Street.
Oct. 30, 12:28 p.m. Possible shots heard and aggravated assault were reported on Arabian Way.
Oct. 30, 12:54 p.m. A traffic stop was made on Beasley Avenue.
Oct. 30, 1:26 p.m. Simple assault was reported on West 18th Street.
Oct. 30, 2:02 p.m. A weapons violation was reported on Peppertree Way.
Oct. 30, 2:31 p.m. A welfare check in relation to identity theft cases was made on James Donlon Boulevard.
Oct. 30, 2:44 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Empire Avenue.
Oct. 30, 3:57 p.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on Greenrock Court.
Oct. 30, 4:05 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Somersville Road.
Oct. 30, 4:53 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Marigold Way.
Oct. 30, 5:23 p.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was reported on L Street.
Oct. 30, 6:49 p.m. Shots fired at a building were reported on San Jose Drive.
Oct. 30, 9:34 p.m. Petty theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Oct. 30, 9:55 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Sycamore Drive.
Oct. 31, 4:50 a.m. A subject brandishing a weapon was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Oct. 31, 5:18 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on West 7th Street.
Oct. 31, 5:21 a.m. An alarm was set off at a business on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 31, 9:47 a.m. Grand theft was reported on San Jose Drive.
Oct. 31, 10:42 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on East 6th Street.
Oct. 31, 11:08 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Marina Place.
Oct. 31, 11:21 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mark Twain Drive.
Oct. 31, 7:35 p.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on Cavallo Road.
Oct. 31, 7:54 p.m. A threats complaint was made on Somersville Road.
Oct. 31, 8:13 p.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 31, 8:26 p.m. A physical dispute and aggravated assault were reported on Rocky Point Drive.
Oct. 31, 8:32 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Deer Valley Road.
Oct. 31, 9:42 p.m. Armed robbery was reported on Peppertree Way.
Oct. 31, 10:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances and a traffic accident without injuries were reported on Woodbridge Way.
Oct. 31, 11:44 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped, and a warrant arrest was made, on Deer Valley Road.
Oct. 23, 2:48 a.m. A security check was made at Summer Lake.
Oct. 23, 2:59 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Big Break Road.
Oct. 23, 4:33 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Koda Dog Park.
Oct. 23, 5:49 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 200 block of La Vina Way.
Oct. 23, 8:09 a.m. Property was found on the 400 block of Creekside Court.
Oct. 23, 9:39 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 5000 block of Montevino Way.
Oct. 23, 11:57 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on Yosemite Circle.
Oct. 23, 12:21 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Century Way.
Oct. 23, 12:41 p.m. Fraud and false pretenses were reported on the 30 block of Nightingale Court.
Oct. 23, 12:44 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on the 500 block of Malicoat Avenue.
Oct. 23, 1:03 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 1300 block of Rutherford Lane.
Oct. 23, 1:09 p.m. Property damage was reported at the intersection of Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue.
Oct. 23, 1:29 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Hemlock Drive.
Oct. 23, 2:20 p.m. A moving violation was reported on Oakley Road, near Empire Avenue.
Oct. 23, 2:58 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at Mountain Mike’s.
Oct. 23, 3:22 p.m. Grand theft was reported at an unavailable location.
Oct. 23, 5:47 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on East Cypress and Bethel Island roads.
Oct. 23, 7:37 p.m. Authorities received a report of a subject brandishing a weapon at Grocery Outlet.
Oct. 23, 7:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Delaney Parkway and Marathon Drive.
Oct. 23, 9:15 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported at Taco Bell.
Oct. 23, 9:37 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Best Western.
Oct. 23, 9:47 p.m. A moving violation was reported on Big Break Road.
Oct. 23, 10:14 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 1100 block of Deerpark Road.
Oct. 23, 10:16 p.m. A welfare check was made at Jack in the Box.
Oct. 23, 10:26 p.m. A loud party was reported near the intersection of Sequoia Drive and Freeport Court.
Oct. 23, 11:43 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Jane Lane
