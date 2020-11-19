The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Oct. 8 Lost property was reported on the 3600 block of Wells Road.
Oct. 8 An auto burglary was reported on the 3400 block of Wells Road.
Oct. 8 A residential burglary was reported on the 2500 block of Mariner Road.
Oct. 11 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 4600 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
Oct. 14 Grand theft was reported on the 2700 block of Dutch Slough Road.
Oct. 14 A warrant arrest was made on the 3300 block of Wells Road.
Oct. 16 Threats against an officer were reported on the 3500 block of Wells Road.
Oct. 17 Identity theft was reported on the 3600 block of Wells Road.
Oct. 19 A warrant arrest was made on the 2600 block of Dutch Slough Road.
Oct. 22 A warrant arrest was made on the 3200 block of Dutch Slough Road.
Oct. 24 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 4500 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
Oct. 3 Grand theft was reported on the 7000 block of Holland Tract Road.
Oct. 7 An infraction was reported on the 1500 block of East Cypress Road.
Oct. 8 A warrant arrest was made on the 1500 block of East Cypress Road.
Oct. 12 A warrant arrest was made on the 2200 block of Delta Road.
Oct. 13 Theft of property was reported on the 2200 block of Sunset Road.
Oct. 16 A service to a citizen was performed on the 20 block of Cruz Road.
Oct. 17 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Oct. 19 A service to a citizen was performed on the 100 block of Blaine Lane.
Oct. 22 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 1100 block of Quailtrail Road.
Oct. 25 A person was driving with a revoked license near the intersection of Delta Road and Sellers Avenue.
Oct. 27 A warrant arrest was made on the 50 block of Pastor Lane.
Oct. 1 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1900 block of Frost Way.
Oct. 2 A felony was reported on the 1500 block of Riverlake Road.
Oct. 2 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Berkshire Lane and Birmingham Court.
Oct. 4 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Oct. 6 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 2000 block of Edgeview Place.
Oct. 8 A vehicle was towed from the 200 block of Sussex Court.
Oct. 9 A service to a citizen was performed on the 5700 block of Gateway Court.
Oct. 11 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 3700 block of Catamaran Court.
Oct. 12 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1200 block of Beach Court.
Oct. 12 A service to a citizen was performed on the 2300 block of Wayfarer Drive.
Oct. 13 A medical hospitalization was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Oct. 15 A parole violation was reported on the 40 block of Newman Lane.
Oct. 17 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 2400 block of Santa Cruz Court.
Oct. 18 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 8100 block of Westport Circle.
Oct. 21 Warrant arrests were made on the 14800 block of State Route 4 and the 1300 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Oct. 22 A service to a citizen was performed on the 5300 block of Willow Lake Court.
Oct. 22 Fraud was reported on the 4500 block of Discovery Point.
Oct. 22 Suspicious circumstances were reported near the intersection of Starboard Court and Willow Lake Road.
Oct. 22 Theft of items under the value of $950 was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Oct. 23 Domestic battery was reported on the 1400 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Oct. 25 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Dolphin Place and Sand Point Road.
Oct. 27 Fraud was reported on the 4800 block of Cabrillo Point and the 1500 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Oct. 30 A service to a citizen was performed on the 4700 block of Spinnaker Way.
Oct. 31 Property was found on the 5800 block of Marina Road.
Oct. 31 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5300 block of Gold Creek Circle.
Oct. 31 Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 2400 block of Santa Cruz Court.
Oct. 12 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 4100 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
Oct. 13 A runaway juvenile was reported from an unavailable location.
Oct. 14 A missing adult was reported on the 3100 block of Hosie Avenue.
Oct. 16 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Town Avenue and Washington Street.
Oct. 20 A warrant arrest was made on the 3000 block of Camino Diablo.
Oct. 21 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Byron Highway and Camino Diablo.
Oct. 23 Grand theft was reported on the 25300 block of Marsh Creek Road.
Oct. 28 A vehicle was towed from the 6500 block of Armstrong Road.
Oct. 29 A warrant arrest was made on the 4300 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
Oct. 30 A person in possession of drug paraphernalia was reported near the intersection of State Route 4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Oct. 2 A residential burglary was reported on the 4300 block of Willow Road.
Oct. 4 A suicide was reported near the intersection of Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Oct. 8 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Drive.
Oct. 8 A warrant arrest was made on the 4100 block of Willow Road.
Oct. 9 A person under the influence of a controlled substance was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Oct. 10 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 6000 block of Bethel Island Road.
Oct. 11 Lost property was reported on the 4200 block of Willow Road.
Oct. 19 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 2600 block of Taylor Road.
Oct. 20 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported near the intersection of Bethel Island Road and Gateway Avenue.
Oct. 21 A vehicle was towed from the 7000 block of Bethel Island Road.
Oct. 22 A warrant arrest was made at an unavailable location.
Oct. 29 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Sea Drift Drive and Stone Road.
Oct. 30 A noncriminal death was reported at an unavailable location.
Nov. 8, 1:10 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Pacific Court.
Nov. 8, 2:07 a.m. A traffic stop revealed a person driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nov. 8, 6:42 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Crestview Drive.
Nov. 8, 10:23 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Gallier Loop.
Nov. 8, 12:28 p.m. A missing adult was reported on L Street.
Nov. 8, 12:33 p.m. Authorities received a report of a suspicious person drunk in public.
Nov. 8, 12:38 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Garden Court.
Nov. 8, 1:00 p.m. Authorities received a report of possible shots heard on Thistlewood Court.
Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Palomino Way.
Nov. 8, 2:04 p.m. An outside assist was given on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 8, 4:19 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Prewett Ranch Drive.
Nov. 8, 6:14 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 8, 10:13 p.m. A vehicle stop revealed a weapons violation on East 18th Street.
Nov. 10, 1:26 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped, and an outside warrant was served on East 18th Street.
Nov. 10, 1:53 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Auto Center Drive.
Nov. 10, 2:38 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Rossi Avenue.
Nov. 10, 3:03 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 10, 4:19 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on D Street.
Nov. 10, 4:49 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Rio Grande Drive.
Nov. 10, 5:05 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on L Street.
Nov. 10, 5:05 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Peppertree Way.
Nov. 10, 9:44 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 10, 10:14 p.m. A vehicle stop on West 18th Street revealed health and safety violations.
Nov. 10, 10:39 p.m. A moving violation was reported on G Street.
Nov. 10, 10:52 p.m. An unwanted guest report led to an outside warrant being served on Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 11, 12:22 a.m. A vehicle stop revealed health and safety code violations.
Nov. 11, 1:34 a.m. A narcotics violation was reported on Sunset Drive.
Nov. 11, 2:14 a.m. An outside warrant was served on West 7th Street.
Nov. 11, 7:45 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Roosevelt Lane.
Nov. 11, 8:36 a.m. A vehicle stop led to an outside warrant being served on Willow Avenue.
Nov. 11, 9:38 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on I Street.
Nov. 11, 10:02 a.m. An outside warrant was served on F Street.
