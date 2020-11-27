The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Nov. 1, 12:06 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Randy Way. An arrest was made.
Nov. 1, 1:04 a.m. Officer initiated activity was reported at the intersection of Bentwood Boulevard and Technology Way.
Nov. 1, 1:20 a.m. A woman called to report a hit-and-run with no injuries on Picadilly Lane. She said the responsible vehicle was a white Jeep Wrangler and it hit a white Acura.
Nov. 1, 10:56 a.m. A man called to report he had been hit by a subject with a paintball gun near Grant Street and Empire Avenue. He said the subject asked him for $5, and when the reporting person said he did not have any money, the subject struck him.
Nov. 1, 11:21 a.m. Authorities received a call from an employee at a gas station on Lone Tree Way. The employee said a customer stole some items, then began pumping gas. The employee then cut the gas off, and the customer walked into the store with something in his hand.
Nov. 1, 12:22 p.m. A woman called from Glenellen Court to report finding a bullet lodged in her garage door.
Nov. 1, 2:19 p.m. Authorities received a report of an assault on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person had a laceration on their head, and said it occurred at a party the previous evening, but refused to say where, or who the suspect was.
Nov. 1, 4:26 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Second Street.
Nov. 1, 5:18 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Arlington Way.
Nov. 1, 6:28 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Cashew Place. The reporting person disconnected during the call.
Nov. 2, 3:48 a.m. A fire was reported on Bloomington Lane.
Nov. 2, 6:15 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Flagstone Court.
Nov. 2, 6:39 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Lotus Court.
Nov. 2, 8:09 a.m. A person called to report the catalytic converter was stolen out of their RV over the weekend, while it was parked on Beatrice Court.
Nov. 2, 8:18 a.m. Damage was discovered at a construction site on Walnut Boulevard.
Nov. 2, 11:21 a.m. A man called to report a truck had almost hit his son on Balfour Road.
Nov. 2, 1:35 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 2, 2:00 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard between a box truck and a silver Elantra.
Nov. 2, 3:02 p.m. A person called to report fraudulent use of their EBT card in Los Angeles.
Nov. 2, 3:56 p.m. A person called to report a postal truck had rolled down a hill and hit two parked vehicles on Spyglass Drive. The reporting person said the postal worker was not in the truck at the time of the accident.
Nov. 8, 1:10 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Pacific Court.
Nov. 8, 2:07 a.m. A drunk driver was reported on East 18th Street.
Nov. 8, 6:42 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Crestview Drive.
Nov. 8, 10:23 a.m. Residential burglary was reported on Gallier Loop.
Nov. 8, 12:28 p.m. A missing adult was reported on L Street.
Nov. 8, 12:33 p.m. A person drunk in public was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 8, 12:38 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Garden Court.
Nov. 8, 1:00 p.m. Possible shots were heard on Thistlewood Court.
Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Palomino Way.
Nov. 8, 2:04 p.m. An outside assist was given on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 8, 4:19 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Prewett Court.
Nov. 8, 6:14 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 8, 10:13 p.m. A vehicle stop on East 18th Street revealed a weapons violation.
Nov. 9, 9:43 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Fairview Drive.
Nov. 9, 9:54 a.m. Simple assault was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 9, 10:26 a.m. An Antioch municipal code violation was reported West 9th Street.
Nov. 9, 11:43 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 9, 12:14 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Country Hills Drive.
Nov. 9, 12:50 p.m. A family dispute and simple assault were reported on Taylor Way.
Nov. 9, 1:27 p.m. A traffic stop was made on East 6th Street.
Nov. 9, 4:14 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 9, 5:15 p.m. Residential burglary was reported on Roosevelt Lane.
Nov. 9, 6:53 p.m. A verbal dispute and simple assault were reported on East 8th Street.
Nov. 9, 7:56 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Aster Drive.
Nov. 9, 8:06 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Tregallas Road.
Nov. 9, 8:37 p.m. An accident was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 9, 10:19 p.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on San Jose Drive.
Nov. 9, 10:51 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Delta Fair Boulevard.
