Oct. 21, 1:22 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Laurel Road.
Oct. 21, 6:11 a.m. An armed robbery was reported on Somersville Road.
Oct. 21, 7:14 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Geneva Lane.
Oct. 21, 7:17 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Deer Valley Road.
Oct. 21, 7:50 a.m. A weapons violation was reported on East 18th Street.
Oct. 21, 8:34 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Fairview Drive.
Oct. 21, 9:24 a.m. A narcotics violation was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Oct. 21, 9:48 a.m. A physical dispute was reported on Caballo Road.
Oct. 21, 10:09 a.m. Petty theft was reported on East 18th Street.
Oct. 21, 10:26 a.m. Trespassing was reported West 4th Street.
Oct. 21, 11:03 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on West 10th Street.
Oct. 21, 12:19 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on William Reed Drive.
Oct. 21, 12:35 p.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired and aggravated assault on Somersville Road.
Oct. 21, 2:25 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on West 5th Street.
Oct. 21, 2:36 p.m. An assault was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Oct. 21, 2:41 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Auto Center Drive.
Oct. 21, 4:03 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on West 10th Street.
Oct. 21, 4:36 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Somersville Road.
Oct. 21, 4:57 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Deerfield Drive.
Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Slatten Ranch Road.
Oct. 21, 11:55 p.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on L Street.
Oct. 20, 12:18 a.m. A security check was made on Golden State Parkway.
Oct. 20, 1:14 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Empire Avenue.
Oct. 20, 2:01 a.m. A security check was made at Delta Middle School.
Oct. 20, 3:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
Oct. 20, 4:43 a.m. Property was found at the Oakley Police Department.
Oct. 20, 5:11 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 1400 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
Oct. 20, 5:20 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Best Western Hotel.
Oct. 20, 8:34 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Neroly and Oakley roads.
Oct. 20, 8:54 a.m. A parking violation was reported on Bridgehead Road.
Oct. 20, 11:29 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at Best Western.
Oct. 20, 11:34 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 20 block of Vella Circle.
Oct. 20, 11:55 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 500 block of Miguel Drive.
Oct. 20, 2:48 p.m. Counterfeit currency was reported at McDonald’s.
Oct. 20, 3:30 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 1100 block of Covered Wagon Drive.
Oct. 20, 5:33 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
Oct. 20, 5:32 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the intersection of Main Street and Malicoat Avenue.
Oct. 7, 5:07 a.m. A man called authorities from Begonia Drive to report there was a male subject on his porch yelling that he was being chased by people with knives. The subject would not stop ringing the bell. The reporting person said he was armed, but inside the house and would not be leaving.
Oct. 7, 8:17 a.m. A person called to report they had found drug paraphernalia on Andrews Drive.
Oct. 7, 10:01 a.m. A person called authorities to report they were involved in a hit-and-run on Lone Tree Way. The person said they were now at home and would like to report it.
Oct. 7, 10:13 a.m. A man came to the Brentwood Police Department to make a lost and found report.
Oct. 7, 2:55 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Sunset Road.
Oct. 7, 3:35 p.m. Two parties were involved in an accident with no injuries at the intersection of Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard. They came to the police station to make a report because one of the vehicles was a work truck. They both said they had no COVID-19 symptoms and were wearing masks.
Oct. 7, 6:26 p.m. A woman called to report the passenger window of her white Mercedes had been smashed and her laptop taken from her car while it was parked on Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 7, 9:08 p.m. A man called to report his yellow 2007 Chevy truck had been stolen on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 8, 6:18 a.m. Authorities received a report of a person drunk in public on Ranchwood Drive.
Oct. 8, 8:33 a.m. A person called authorities to report seeing mail scattered in a field on Strathaven Place.
Oct. 8, 10:17 a.m. Petty theft of mail packages was reported on La Pergola Drive. The reporting person said it had happened at multiple houses on the street.
Oct. 8, 12:34 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at the intersection of Balfour Road and Clearview Drive.
Oct. 8, 4:30 p.m. A person called from Evergreen Court to report an assault that occurred in September. The reporting person said they would like further investigation.
Oct. 8, 5:18 p.m. Petty theft was reported at a business on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said subjects the were a man, who left on a skateboard, and a woman, with tattoos on her arms and face and wearing a black shirt and maroon pants with boots.
Oct. 8, 5:32 p.m. A person called to report finding a wallet on Lone Tree Way.
Oct. 8, 5:40 p.m. A man called authorities from Wayne Drive to report two former employees had used his business account to pay their bills, deposit check via a mobile app, then cashed checks ad a check cashing location.
Oct. 8, 7:36 p.m. Authorities received a reported of a mid-90s gold Yukon driving recklessly on Lone Tree Way.
